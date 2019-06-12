Fund gives more opportunities to participate in Para sport

Hon Grant Robertson

Minister of Sport and Recreation



12 June 2019 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT



Fund provides young people more opportunities to participate in Para sport



Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson today announced a partnership with Paralympics New Zealand to distribute the $44,000 Sport and Recreation discretionary fund.

The fund will be targeted towards young people, aged 12–18 with an impairment eligible for Para sport, who cannot otherwise obtain funding for equipment, subscriptions, access to facilities, coaching, camps and associated fees.

This will mean more young people are able to have positive, rewarding sport experiences.

“Play and competing in sport is an important part of growing up in New Zealand.

However, for many young people with disabilities, and their families the costs associated with playing sport are a real barrier to participating and competing,” Grant Robertson said.

“I am pleased to be able to partner with Paralympics NZ to distribute this fund and provide assistance for young people to participate in para sport related activities that they would otherwise not have been able to access.

In the lead up to the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, it is great to be able to help aspiring young Para athletes compete like their sporting heroes and build on their success,” Grant Robertson said.

Applications close on Wednesday 26 June, 5.00pm NZT. Full details including an application form and information sheet can be found here or by contacting Paralympics New Zealand on info@paralympics.org.nz or 09 526 0760.

ends







© Scoop Media

