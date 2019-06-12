Parliament

State house building increases nine fold

Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 4:40 pm
The building of state houses has ramped up nine fold in the past three years and Housing NZ is now building 2,700 new homes, with 900 homes in the regions, Housing and Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford said today.

“Housing NZ is investing $5.6 billion in building new houses over the next four years. This will result in a net increase of 1,100 much-needed new state homes each year until 2022.

“With this investment, it is also retrofitting most of its older housing stock, including to ensure homes meet the Healthy Homes Guarantee standards.

“Of the homes under construction, Housing NZ is building 900 homes outside the main centres as part of its Regional Housing Programme. This is the biggest state house building project in the regions in decades.

“By the end of the next financial year, Housing NZ expects to complete 1,389 of the homes currently being built.

“Our Government is committed to addressing the long-term issues New Zealand faces. It’s going to take a concerted effort over many years to end homelessness. The housing crisis was created over a decade and isn’t going to be fixed overnight.

“The best way we can take the heat off the rental market is to build affordable homes and the best way we can end homelessness and stop people falling through the cracks in the first place is to build more state houses.

“We’re getting on with doing both,” Phil Twyford said.



