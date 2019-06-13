Budget 2019 funding recognises creative community

The vital contribution and huge value the creative sector brings to New Zealand is recognised in this year’s Budget with $11.157 million over four years for two new initiatives, the Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today.

“Arts and culture are central to the wellbeing of our communities and the 2019 Budget acknowledges the people who make this happen.

“Both the Fairer Wage for Artists and Arts Practitioners and the Creatives in Schools initiatives reflect the high regard we place on the arts practitioners throughout Aotearoa.

Fairer Wage for Artists and Arts Practitioners.

“The Fairer Wage for Artists and Arts Practitioners initiative provides $4 million to improve incomes for arts practitioners receiving funding through Creative New Zealand’s arts grants programme. Importantly this Budget funding is being matched by Creative New Zealand funding and a total of $8 million will be delivered.

“A fairer wage for creatives funded through Creative New Zealand will support their wellbeing and put their careers on a more sustainable footing. It will also help build a more resilient creative sector.

“Supporting sustainable careers in the creative sector is a priority for Government and this initiative is a first step in our plans to lift the standard of remuneration for those working in the sector.







Creatives in Schools

“I am delighted the Creatives in Schools initiative will invest $7.157 million through Vote Education in a new programme being run by the Ministry of Education,” Jacinda Ardern said.

The programme extends the former Artists in Schools programme and complements existing arts programmes in schools. The new programme will see artists and creative practitioners partnering with schools and kura to share their specialist skills and knowledge with students in creative learning experiences which will benefit both students and artists.

“Students will improve their core competencies in communication, collaboration and creative thinking and raise their awareness of creative careers. Creatives participating in the programme will be remunerated for their specialist creative expertise.

“I look forward to the first Creatives in Schools projects, which will start in the 2020 school year.

“These two new Budget initiatives and other initiatives being developed will establish the foundations for change and ensure our creative community can continue to work and thrive in their specialist fields,” Jacinda Ardern said.

The Budget initiatives were announced by the Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Grant Robertson at today’s Creative New Zealand annual capability building hui for the arts sector, Nui te Kōrero 2019: Weaving the threads.



