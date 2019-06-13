Parliament

State of Maine Legalises Assisted Dying

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 11:04 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

The State of Maine, US, has legalised assisted dying for its residents joining California, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, New Jersey, and Montana in providing choice for those suffering at the end of life.

Governor Janet Mills signed bill L.D. 1313 or the “death with dignity” bill into law on Wednesday which will allow people with a terminal prognosis of less than six months the ability to end their lives with prescribed medication under a very strict and safeguarded process.

Governor Mills, former Attorney-General, had personally struggled with whether to support this legislation but ultimately decided after considering both sides of the debate to respect the autonomy of Maine’s residents.

ACT Leader David Seymour says, “The Maine Legislature, Senate, and Governor have shown true compassion in passing and signing this bill into law.

“Once again we’ve seen it is possible to create a strongly safeguarded assisted dying law that will give comfort for those who want it and protection for those who want nothing to do with it.

“I hope Members of Parliament here take comfort in the recent legalisation of assisted dying in other jurisdictions when considering their vote at the second reading of the End of Life Choice Bill later this month.”

