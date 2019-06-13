Parliament: Oral Questions - 13 June 2019

Oral Questions - 13 June 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. Hon AMY ADAMS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions in relation to the alleged unauthorised access of Budget 2019 material?

2. Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Finance: Does Budget 2019 support New Zealand businesses; if so, how?

3. Hon AMY ADAMS to the Minister of Finance: Does he believe he has acted in an open and honest way in respect of the early release of Budget 2019 information and in all respects to the standard expected of a Minister?

4. DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Why did the Prime Minister say in her answer to written question 19455 that GJ Thompson took a leave of absence from his roles as a director and shareholder of lobbying firm Thompson Lewis while he was employed as her acting chief of staff when the Companies Register shows he continued to be a director and shareholder during this period?

5. TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister of Research, Science and Innovation: What announcements has she made about investment in innovation as a result of Budget 2019?

6. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: Will he meet all of his commitments in relation to the KiwiBuild programme; if not, which commitments will not be met?

7. Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Associate Minister of Education: Does she stand by her statements regarding learning support coordinators, and is she confident that she understands the value of supporting teachers?







8. CLAYTON MITCHELL to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: What recent Provincial Growth Fund announcements have been made?

9. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Does he stand by his statement yesterday that it was “not realistic to expect all DHBs to break even in the coming year”?

10. RINO TIRIKATENE to the Minister for Māori Development: What are the social and economic benefits she expects to result from the funding of whenua Māori in Budget 2019?

11. Hon Dr NICK SMITH to the Associate Minister of Transport: Has she seen the reports from Police in Northland that more than a third of those who have died on Northland roads this year tested positive for drugs, and that the numbers are double that for 2017 and 2018; if so, will she support the urgent introduction of random roadside oral fluid drug testing, as recommended by the Ministry of Transport?

12. DENISE LEE to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: Does he stand by all his statements and actions in relation to the meeting he had with Hon David Parker and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff on 2 March 2019?

