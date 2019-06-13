Parliament

Primary Sector Visa to provide certainty for rural employers

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 12:43 pm
Michael Woodhouse


13 June 2019

National is proposing a Primary Sector Visa to help provide workforce certainty for employers in the primary sector, National’s Immigration spokesperson Michael Woodhouse says.

“Our primary sector is diversifying so we can try and feed an increasing global population. It’s important we have the workforce to manage, develop and maintain New Zealand’s agricultural and horticultural businesses.

“Farmers and growers are crying out for skilled labour but there isn’t enough workers to meet demand. Many are experiencing serious implications of food rotting because of a lack of labour stifling growth and will have to downsize. A solution is needed now.

“The Primary Sector Visa would act as an avenue for skilled and experienced migrants to help get residence and build their futures here.

“It would work alongside other National initiatives such as supporting vocational education and agricultural training, extending the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme and promoting the sector as an attractive career prospect for young people.

“I encourage you to read National’s recently launched primary sector discussion document for more insight into our strategy to address the sector’s growing workforce issues.”

