National supporting primary sector growth

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 12:50 pm
Today National has released our third discussion document, this one on the primary sector. It showcases our positive and innovative approach to what is the backbone of our economy, Leader of the National Party Simon Bridges says.

“The primary sector contributes $45 billion in export revenue and employs over 350,000 people. We must continue to support the sector’s growth and ensure our policy is fit for purpose.

“We understand that farmers and growers are concerned about mounting workforce shortages, employment law reforms, climate change and environmental regulations and increasing taxes.

“Rural communities deserve access to top quality education and health services, and reliable infrastructure and connectivity.

“Our experienced and dedicated team of rural MPs have worked hard to come up with a series of ideas and proposals that we think can address these issues, and we are excited to hear your feedback.

“There are 23 proposals in the document. Some of the most exciting proposals highlighted in our document are a Primary Sector Visa which will address workforce shortages, increased penalties for biosecurity offences, and Mobile Rural Health Clinics to ensure our most remote areas can access quality healthcare.

“Throughout the document we also address important areas that have been neglected by the Coalition Government, such as water storage, biotechnology and food safety.

“This document is part of the biggest policy development process by an Opposition ever. This Government has no plan to grow the economy and is failing to deliver for New Zealanders, particularly those in rural communities.

“National holds every rural seat in Parliament except one and we’re proud to represent rural New Zealand. We’re working hard to ensure we’re ready to govern in 2020.”

