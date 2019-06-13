Rally for Melling planned

13 June 2019



MP for Hutt South Chris Bishop is inviting Hutt residents to a big “Rally for Melling” at Melling Skate Park Car Park, Block Road on Saturday 29 June.

The new Melling Interchange, a critical project for the Hutt Valley, has been delayed until at least 2028, despite “ticking all the boxes” in the words of the Minister of Transport.

“The delay to Melling is totally unacceptable and we need to show NZTA and the government just how wrong their decision is. I’m inviting the many Hutt residents who care deeply about this project to come and visibly show their support from 12.30pm on Saturday 29 June.

Melling is a critical infrastructure project which will ease congestion, improve safety, allow for improved flood protection, and improve public transport, walking and cycling. It really does “tick all the boxes” which is why the government’s decision to delay funding until 2028 or later is so disappointing.

“The Rally for Melling follows on from my petition (www.chrisbishop.co.nz/melling) which thousands of Hutt residents have already signed, with numbers rising every day.”

“The idea of a rally came out of my public meeting on the new interchange a couple of Mondays ago. Hutt residents are fired up and want to show the government this decision is short-sighted and wrong.

“People can indicate they’re coming on Facebook.

“I’m looking forward to the 29th. See you there!”

ends







© Scoop Media

