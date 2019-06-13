Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Rally for Melling planned

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 2:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

13 June 2019

MP for Hutt South Chris Bishop is inviting Hutt residents to a big “Rally for Melling” at Melling Skate Park Car Park, Block Road on Saturday 29 June.

The new Melling Interchange, a critical project for the Hutt Valley, has been delayed until at least 2028, despite “ticking all the boxes” in the words of the Minister of Transport.

“The delay to Melling is totally unacceptable and we need to show NZTA and the government just how wrong their decision is. I’m inviting the many Hutt residents who care deeply about this project to come and visibly show their support from 12.30pm on Saturday 29 June.

Melling is a critical infrastructure project which will ease congestion, improve safety, allow for improved flood protection, and improve public transport, walking and cycling. It really does “tick all the boxes” which is why the government’s decision to delay funding until 2028 or later is so disappointing.

“The Rally for Melling follows on from my petition (www.chrisbishop.co.nz/melling) which thousands of Hutt residents have already signed, with numbers rising every day.”

“The idea of a rally came out of my public meeting on the new interchange a couple of Mondays ago. Hutt residents are fired up and want to show the government this decision is short-sighted and wrong.

“People can indicate they’re coming on Facebook.

“I’m looking forward to the 29th. See you there!”

ends



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 

Govt Adopts Working Group Plan: Unions Welcome Film Industry Collective Bargaining

The announcement today by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway, to support collective bargaining for those working in the film and screen industry, is welcomed. More>>

ALSO:

Greenpeace: New Oil Rig Arrives

A drill rig commissioned by oil giant OMV has arrived in New Zealand, a little over a year after the Government issued a ban on new oil and gas exploration permits... More>>

ALSO:

Proactive Non-Release: Housing Minister Says Unpublished Meeting 'Not A Secret'

Housing Minister Phil Twyford says an error from his office meant a meeting with another minister and the Auckland mayor was not included in his publicly released diaries. More>>

ALSO:

'Signalling Urgency': Auckland Council Declares Climate Emergency

“By unanimously voting to declare a climate emergency we are signalling the council’s intention to put climate change at the front and centre of our decision making,” says Mayor Phil Goff. More>>

ALSO:

Potential Disasters: Insurance Taskforce To Deal With Skyrocketing Premiums

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the group would look at how the insurance market was functioning amid massive premium increases, which have also led to claims the market is broken. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: The Treasury Debacle And NZ's Wider Security Problems

It's now evident that this scenario of Treasury being victimised by demon hackers was still being allowed to be peddled in public, even after Treasury was told that no such hack had occurred. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 