Teacher and principal negotiations
Thursday, 13 June 2019, 3:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Hon Chris Hipkins
Minister of Education
13 June
2019
MEDIA STATEMENT
“Cabinet has had further
discussions on the teacher and principal claims.
“The unions are in the final stages of negotiations
with the Ministry of Education.
“I hope to have more
to say on this soon.”
ends
