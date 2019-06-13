Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Fixing cyclone damage at Westport Airport

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 5:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Provincial Growth Fund will invest $2.074 million to repair erosion damage to the seawall at Westport Airport to ensure the airport is maintained as a crucial connection, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today.

Erosion damage as a result of Cyclone Fehi in 2018 has meant that 300 metres of the approximately 700 metre seawall has collapsed, leaving only a 58 metre clearway on one side of the runway.

“Because Westport Airport is an important gateway into and out of the Buller District, tenders for this work will be called urgently. It has approximately 10,000 passengers per year on both commercial and recreational flights, as well as air ambulance landings and military training operations,” Shane Jones said.

Minister for Rural Communities and MP for the West Coast Damien O’Connor, said “the airport in Westport is a core infrastructural asset and it’s loss would be a huge step back for the district and the region. It’s a vital and convenient link to the North Island for West Coasters. That’s why the PGF, which supports the ongoing development and viability of the regions, has stepped in to fund this. It’s a great service in and out of there for Westport people and I’m really thrilled that an investment is being made to ensure that service continues uninterrupted.”

Shane Jones, added, “Investing in this resilience infrastructure will provide the Buller District with a strong foundation for growth, and will preserve crucial connections to the rest of New Zealand

“The Buller District is one of the most isolated areas in New Zealand, and its people have to access vital services. This investment will keep the community connected and enable future growth”.




© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 

Discussion Doc: National's Primary Sector Plans

Today National has released our third discussion document, this one on the primary sector. It showcases our positive and innovative approach to what is the backbone of our economy, Leader of the National Party Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Govt Adopts Working Group Plan: Unions Welcome Film Industry Collective Bargaining

The announcement today by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway, to support collective bargaining for those working in the film and screen industry, is welcomed. More>>

ALSO:

Greenpeace: New Oil Rig Arrives

A drill rig commissioned by oil giant OMV has arrived in New Zealand, a little over a year after the Government issued a ban on new oil and gas exploration permits... More>>

ALSO:

Proactive Non-Release: Housing Minister Says Unpublished Meeting 'Not A Secret'

Housing Minister Phil Twyford says an error from his office meant a meeting with another minister and the Auckland mayor was not included in his publicly released diaries. More>>

ALSO:

'Signalling Urgency': Auckland Council Declares Climate Emergency

“By unanimously voting to declare a climate emergency we are signalling the council’s intention to put climate change at the front and centre of our decision making,” says Mayor Phil Goff. More>>

ALSO:

Potential Disasters: Insurance Taskforce To Deal With Skyrocketing Premiums

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the group would look at how the insurance market was functioning amid massive premium increases, which have also led to claims the market is broken. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 