Green Party welcomes re-opening of the Napier-Wairoa railway

14 June 2019

Green Party welcomes re-opening of the Napier-Wairoa railway line

The Green Party welcomes the re-opening of the Napier-Wairoa railway line announced today, said Green Party MP Gareth Hughes.

“The Greens are committed to regional rail, which should be the backbone of our transport system for people and freight.

“The Greens are pleased to be part of a Government that is upholding our commitment to restoring our railways in the regions.

“The restoration of this like will provide a huge boost to the local economy, it will create jobs and keep people connected in the regions.

“It will mean fewer trucks on the roads, less pollution, and lower freight costs for businesses. This is a win for regional development and for clean transport.

“We would like to see this line extended from Wairoa to Gisborne in the near future.

“Our 2017 policy was to re-open the full line from Napier to Gisborne and we look forward to the result of the study currently looking into it.

“Our priorities in Government included expanding rail networks in the cities and in the regions. We are glad to be delivering on this commitment.”

ends







© Scoop Media

