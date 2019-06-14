Regions leading ultra-fast broadband uptake



Hon Kris Faafoi

Minister of Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media



14 June 2019 MEDIA STATEMENT

The regions are leading the way in ultra-fast broadband uptake, says Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media Minister Kris Faafoi.

The latest Quarterly Connectivity Update released today shows that 75 per cent of New Zealand’s population can now access faster, more reliable broadband – that’s close to 1.5 million homes and businesses across the country.

“Regional uptake of this technology is strong, with towns and cities such as Hamilton, Waiuku and Waipū among the top centres for UFB connections,” says Mr Faafoi.

In Hamilton, where Mr Faafoi is today attending Fieldays, 60.3 per cent of homes and businesses have connected to UFB.

“The primary sector is increasingly utilising digital technology, so the ability to connect to faster, more reliable broadband can make a huge difference,” says Mr Faafoi.

The deployment of the UFB programme is now 79 per cent complete, with UFB available in 70 towns and cities across New Zealand.

When UFB infrastructure is fully deployed by the end of 2022, people in more than 390 towns and cities will be able to connect to the country’s fibre network and enjoy the benefits of this technology.

In addition, when the Rural Broadband Initiative (Phase Two)/Mobile Black Spot Fund is completed by 2023, 99.8% of the New Zealand population will have access to broadband.

Top 10 centres for UFB uptake



1 Waiuku 62.1%

2 Nelson 61.3%

3 Hamilton 60.3%

4 Tauranga 60.1%

5 Waipū 59.3%

6= Cambridge and Dunedin 58.3%

7 Pukekohe 57.8%

8 Auckland 57.5%

9 New Plymouth 56%

10 Whangarei 55.9%



ends







© Scoop Media

