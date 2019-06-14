Greens welcome revised offer for teachers and principals

14 June 2019

The Green Party welcome the PPTA, NZEI and Government coming to agreement on a new offer for teachers and principals, set to be ratified by union members.

“After months of meaningful negotiation, we’re proud Unions have a new offer on the table for teachers from the Government, which members are set to ratify,” Green Party Education spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick said today.

“The Greens will continue to listen with open ears as this goes through ratification.

“Teachers have been undervalued for decades, and we back their efforts to achieve pay and conditions that properly reflects the vital work they do educating our tamariki.

“New Zealand prides itself on having one of the best education systems in the world. This is because of our world-class teachers.

“We tautoko their effort to fill the gap and build a sustainable sector so they can deliver their best in our classrooms”.

