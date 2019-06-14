Tabuteau to visit Federated States of Micronesia

Under-Secretary for Foreign Affairs Fletcher Tabuteau is travelling to the Federated States of Micronesia tomorrow to represent New Zealand at the sixteenth annual ministerial meeting of the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Committee. The Committee is the governing body of the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency.

The Forum Fisheries Agency was formed by the Pacific Island Forum Leaders in 1979 to provide advice to member nations on the management and development of regional fisheries, as well as coordinating regional fisheries compliance activities.

The annual meeting of fisheries ministers and senior officials provides an opportunity to discuss a broad range of fisheries issues. This year the meeting will be followed by an additional Regional Fisheries Ministers’ Meeting to discuss cross-cutting and coastal fisheries issues.

“This is a key forum for ensuring sustainable management of the region’s fisheries,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash said, “The Forum Fisheries Agency focuses on the valuable tuna stocks that migrate through the region and are a critical component of many Pacific Island economies. New Zealand plays an important role in providing support as both a major donor and a member country of the Agency.”

“New Zealand’s focus for Pacific fisheries includes improving the sustainable management of tuna fisheries and coastal fisheries, preventing illegal and unregulated fishing, and protecting seabirds from the effects of fishing,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

Mr Tabuteau departs New Zealand on Saturday 15 June and returns on 22 June.







