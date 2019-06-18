Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Zealand ratifies Niue Treaty Subsidiary Agreement

Tuesday, 18 June 2019, 8:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Fletcher Tabuteau
Under-Secretary for Foreign Affairs

18 June 2019

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO
MEDIA STATEMENT

New Zealand ratifies Niue Treaty Subsidiary Agreement

Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Foreign Affairs Fletcher Tabuteau today announced New Zealand’s ratification of the Multilateral Niue Treaty Subsidiary Agreement (NTSA) at the opening of the sixteenth annual ministerial meeting of the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Committee, in the Federated States of Micronesia.

Combatting Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing in the region remains a key priority for New Zealand and Under-Secretary Tabuteau highlighted that the solutions lie in a collective regional approach.

“The NTSA is a valuable tool in the fight against IUU fishing. I am pleased to announce New Zealand’s ratification of this Agreement, further supporting efforts to combat IUU fishing in the Pacific through cooperative surveillance activities and the exchange of fisheries information,” he said.

New Zealand was heavily involved in the development of the NTSA, signing the agreement in 2014.

Following his speech, Under-Secretary Tabuteau presented New Zealand’s instrument of ratification to the NTSA depositary, Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) Director-General Dr Manu Tupou-Roosen and congratulated the FFA on 40 years of operation.

Dr Tupou-Roosen thanked the Under-Secretary and said, "We [the FFA] welcome the ratification of the Multilateral Niue Treaty Subsidiary Agreement by New Zealand which brings it to 13 Parties to date.



“This treaty focuses on enhancing cooperative efforts in monitoring, control and surveillance, in order to combat IUU fishing.

“This ratification further re-affirms New Zealand's commitment to work with FFA members, collectively to eliminate IUU,” Dr Tupou-Roosen said.

New Zealand will now support Tokelau to proceed with their own accession pathway, so as to ensure the widest extent of coverage of the NTSA across the Pacific.

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On Asking The Banks To Be Nicer To Farmers

Few would begrudge the idea that banks should be made to act more humanely – given the obscene profits that the Aussie banks are extracting annually from New Zealand, they can surely afford to cut some slack.

Yet the interesting background statistic is that farm debt in New Zealand has exploded by 270% in the last 20 years, to around $63 billion... More>>

 

Mosque Attacks: 21 Month Prison Sentence For Sharing Live Stream Video

A Christchurch man who admitted redistributing the livestream video of the mosque killings has been sentenced to 21 months in prison. More>>

ALSO:

Operation Burnham Inquiry: Afghan Villagers Pull Out

The Afghan villagers involved with the inquiry into Operation Burnham say they have lost faith in the process and will no longer take part. More>>

ALSO:

Child 'Uplifts': Children’s Commissioner To Conduct Review

“At the time of the attempted uplift from Hawke’s Bay Maternity Hospital at the beginning of May, our Office shared our views on the critical importance of the mother-child relationship, and the fact that this relationship is denied to too many Māori children”, says the Children’s Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft. More>>

ALSO:

Fluro Logo, Definitely Not Racism, Activist Judges: Act Has Conference

“Finally, New Zealanders will have the right to challenge bad laws in court. If the courts find that a law hasn’t been made in accordance with the basic principles of good lawmaking, it can be declared invalid." More>>

ALSO:

Money Found: Revised Offer For Teachers And Principals

PPTA and NZEI have recommended that revised offers from the Government to their members are ratified, Education Minister Chris Hipkins has announced. More>>

ALSO:

Discussion Doc: National's Primary Sector Plans

Today National has released our third discussion document, this one on the primary sector. It showcases our positive and innovative approach to what is the backbone of our economy, Leader of the National Party Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 