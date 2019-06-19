Parliament: Oral Questions - 19 June 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements, policies, and actions?

2. MARAMA DAVIDSON to the Minister of Health: Is he concerned about the potential health implications of nitrate levels in Canterbury’s aquifers, including in drinking-water sources?

3. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Minister responsible for the GCSB: Was he advised by the director of the GCSB on the evening of Tuesday, 28 May that what happened to the Treasury’s website “was not a hack in the commonly understood sense” and that “it would be best to refer to it as unauthorised access”, and was that same information provided to the Minister of Finance and the Treasury that evening?

4. Hon AMY ADAMS to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of the Government’s decisions, statements, and actions in relation to his portfolio?

5. WILLOW-JEAN PRIME to the Minister of Corrections: What recent announcements has he made about improving mental health services inside prisons?

6. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Transport: What are the major cost pressures on the National Land Transport Fund for the period 2018–2021, which have led to councils in Auckland, Christchurch, and Selwyn all facing reduced expectations on the level of funding available from the fund for roading improvements?

7. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: How is the wellbeing of cancer patients in New Zealand affected by Budget 2019?

8. JAMIE STRANGE to the Minister for Sport and Recreation: What will be delivered through the Healthy Active Learning initiative in Budget 2019, and how is its development representative of the Wellbeing Budget process?







9. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: Does he stand by his statements and actions around the Northland meningococcal outbreak and vaccination campaign?

10. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Police: Does he stand by all his statements, policies, and actions?

11. Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Justice: What reports has he seen on trends in the Family Court since 2014?

12. TODD MULLER to the Minister of Forestry: Does he stand by all his statements, policies, and actions?



