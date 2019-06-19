Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Experts never told more vaccines available

Wednesday, 19 June 2019, 12:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party


Shane Reti - MP for Whangarei

19 June 2019

The Director General of Health has today confirmed the expert group that decided which vaccination programme to roll out in Northland after a deadly outbreak of Meningococcal W was never told there were enough vaccines for all under 20s in Northland, Whangarei MP Dr Shane Reti says.

“Ashley Bloomfield has told a Select Committee looking into the outbreak that the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) gave its recommendations on November 8th. The following day Pharmac confirmed it could secure enough vaccines for a full vaccination programme but the TAG wasn’t given that information. The group never even reconvened to consider it.

“The Select Committee was also told that the Ministry of Health did not have any formal advice that there was additional supply, it only had 20,000 confirmed to it by Pharmac when there were thousands more available and that’s the advice it used to roll out the limited vaccination campaign.

“The programme that went ahead excluded 5-12 year olds. A seven month old baby went on to contract the disease and this might not have happened if the full roll out had been carried out. It’s outrageous that this information was not passed on.

“Dr Bloomfield told media earlier this week that cost was a factor in deciding whether to purchase enough vaccines for all under 20s. Today he reiterated that. The dozens of emails I’ve had from angry Northland parents have asked what cost you should put on the lives of children.



“Health Minister David Clark told media on Monday that part of the reason for a reduced vaccination campaign was that there weren’t enough people to carry out the vaccinations. Today the District Health Board confirmed that was not true.

“It was also confirmed today that there are thousands of vaccines left over. These could be used for the 5-12 year olds who missed out, instead they will likely be left to expire. David Clark needs to stop making excuses and admit that the people of Northland have been failed.”

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On Our Wild West Banking Culture

David Hisco’s nine year stint as CEO of the ANZ bank (while his expense claim eccentricities went by unbothered by board oversight) has been a weird echo of the nine years of social neglect by the previous National government.

The same Sir John Key who denied there was a housing crisis in New Zealand – and who sold his own beach house to Hisco – seems to have also been living in denial in his role as ANZ’s chairman of the board. More>>

 

QS University Rankings: NZ Ranks Well "Despite Resourcing Constraints"

New Zealand universities continue to do well in international rankings, with the release of the 2020 QS world rankings showing that all eight universities remain in the world’s top 500. More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attacks: 21 Month Prison Sentence For Sharing Live Stream Video

A Christchurch man who admitted redistributing the livestream video of the mosque killings has been sentenced to 21 months in prison. More>>

ALSO:

Operation Burnham Inquiry: Afghan Villagers Pull Out

The Afghan villagers involved with the inquiry into Operation Burnham say they have lost faith in the process and will no longer take part. More>>

ALSO:

Child 'Uplifts': Children’s Commissioner To Conduct Review

“At the time of the attempted uplift from Hawke’s Bay Maternity Hospital at the beginning of May, our Office shared our views on the critical importance of the mother-child relationship, and the fact that this relationship is denied to too many Māori children”, says the Children’s Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft. More>>

ALSO:

Fluro Logo, Definitely Not Racism, Activist Judges: Act Has Conference

“Finally, New Zealanders will have the right to challenge bad laws in court. If the courts find that a law hasn’t been made in accordance with the basic principles of good lawmaking, it can be declared invalid." More>>

ALSO:

Money Found: Revised Offer For Teachers And Principals

PPTA and NZEI have recommended that revised offers from the Government to their members are ratified, Education Minister Chris Hipkins has announced. More>>

ALSO:

Discussion Doc: National's Primary Sector Plans

Today National has released our third discussion document, this one on the primary sector. It showcases our positive and innovative approach to what is the backbone of our economy, Leader of the National Party Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 