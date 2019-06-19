Minister to attend Pacific Community’s Conference



Hon Aupito William Sio

Minister for Pacific Peoples

19 May 2019



MEDIA STATEMENT

Pacific Peoples Minister to attend Pacific Community’s (SPC) biennial Conference

Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio will travel to New Caledonia tomorrow to represent New Zealand at the Pacific Community’s (SPC) biennial Conference on 21 June in Noumea, along with Ministers and representatives from other SPC member countries.

“As the oldest and largest Pacific regional organisation, SPC has a critical role in providing scientific and technical services to its Pacific country members,” Aupito William Sio says.

“SPC’s important work strengthens the ability of Pacific countries and territories to sustainably manage their natural resources, respond to climate change and disasters, improve education quality, promote human rights, gender equality, cultural diversity and opportunities for young people, respond to non-communicable diseases, and access and use development statistics.

“The biennial SPC Conference is a key part of SPC’s governance structure as a member-owned and driven organisation.

“This year it will select the next Director-General of SPC and discuss the importance of a science-based approach to management and governance of the Pacific Ocean,” Aupito William Sio says.

New Zealand has been a member and donor of SPC since its establishment in 1947.

