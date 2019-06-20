Deepening our relationship with China

Hon Kelvin Davis

Minister of Tourism

20 June 2019 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis will travel to China tomorrow to deepen the 2019 China-New Zealand Year of Tourism and our relationship with China.

“The 2019 China-New Zealand Year of Tourism showcases our flourishing people-to-people connections, offers opportunities to foster new relationships and strengthen current ones,” Kelvin Davis said.

“More and more Chinese visitors are holidaying in New Zealand to enjoy our beautiful natural environment, our unique cultural offerings and our manaakitanga.”

The visit will build on the success of the Year of Tourism Opening Ceremony held in March 2019. Kelvin Davis will meet with Minister of Culture and Tourism Luo Shugang, other political leaders and senior tourism officials to discuss future tourism cooperation opportunities.

“I am looking forward to meeting innovative Chinese and New Zealand companies who are at the forefront of linkages between our two countries

“I also want to take the opportunity to learn more about China and its people during this visit, so we can provide visitors with a great experience, and broaden our understanding of their deep and fascinating culture,” Kelvin Davis said.

Kelvin Davis will be in China during the last week of June, with planned engagements to support New Zealand’s tourism industry in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.



