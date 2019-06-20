Parliament

Minister’s comments point to grim future for drivers

Thursday, 20 June 2019, 4:27 pm
Paul Goldsmith - Transport

20 June 2019

Phil Twyford’s claim that New Zealand has overinvested in roads and motorways shows how out of touch he is with this country’s transport needs, National’s Transport spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

The transport Minister told a Select Committee hearing today that there has been and over-investment in roads and motorways “for decades” in this country.

“Does he think the people crawling along the narrow, winding roads of regional New Zealand in their cars would agree there’s been an over-investment?

“It’s equally unlikely the people wasting their lives away in gridlock on motorways that, in some places, haven’t improved since the 1960s would say the infrastructure is suiting their needs.

“Auckland’s Waterview Tunnel, along with the recent new expressways in Waikato and Kāpiti have been revelations in terms of shaving precious minutes off people’s journeys. Is Mr Twyford saying those investments were a mistake?

“Investing in new, modern public transport systems is important, but it’s possible to do that alongside investment in new, safe road infrastructure, which this Government refuses to do.

“The Government’s highly ideological approach to transport policy is improving the lives of a few, via expensive rail in urban CBDs, at the expense of people living elsewhere.

“Those New Zealanders travelling at a snail’s pace as they head to work or escape town for public holidays will be left scratching their heads at Mr Twyford’s assertion that no more money needs to be spend on them.

Gordon Campbell: On The Gun Buy-Back Scheme

Do gun amnesties and buy-backs save lives? Since it’s always difficult to exclude all of the socio-economic factors that may be operating in parallel, the die-hard denialists in the gun lobby will always be able to find a bit of wiggle room.

Yet when taken in tandem with the actions already taken by the Ardern government to outlaw rapid fire rifles and shotguns, there is ample reason to conclude that the buy-back and amnesty scheme announced this morning will indeed save lives in New Zealand. More>>

 

World Refugee Day: Former Refugees Say Policy Must Change

This year, 1000 refugees will be able to resettle here in New Zealand - but there are restrictions on where those people can come from. More>>

ALSO:

Operation Burnham: Hit & Run Author 'Believes Insurgents Were In Village'

One of the authors of Hit & Run has backtracked from a key claim in the book, revealing he now believes armed insurgents were in a village attacked by New Zealand elite soldiers. More>>

ALSO:

2020 Election Changes: Same Day Enrolment, Supermarket Voting

New Zealand’s democracy is to be enhanced, with voters gaining the right to enrol on election day at next year’s general election and allowing ballot boxes to be placed in supermarkets and malls to make it easier for people to vote, Justice Minister Andrew Little has announced. More>>

ALSO:

"Population Density": Stats NZ, Phone Companies To Track People's Movements

Stats NZ is partnering with cellphone companies to launch a new way of tracking people's movements every hour. More>>

ALSO:

QS University Rankings: NZ Ranks Well "Despite Resourcing Constraints"

New Zealand universities continue to do well in international rankings, with the release of the 2020 QS world rankings showing that all eight universities remain in the world’s top 500. More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attacks: 21 Month Prison Sentence For Sharing Live Stream Video

A Christchurch man who admitted redistributing the livestream video of the mosque killings has been sentenced to 21 months in prison. More>>

ALSO:

Operation Burnham Inquiry: Afghan Villagers Pull Out

The Afghan villagers involved with the inquiry into Operation Burnham say they have lost faith in the process and will no longer take part. More>>

ALSO:

