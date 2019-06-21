Susan Paterson appointed to RBNZ board
Hon Grant Robertson
Minister of Finance
21 June
Experienced director Susan Paterson has been appointed to the Reserve Bank board, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today.
“Susan Paterson brings a wealth of private sector experience with her. She has also served on public sector boards, and has good knowledge of monetary policy as a former advisor to the Reserve Bank’s previous Monetary Policy Committee,” Grant Robertson said.
“She brings significant and senior governance experience, including on audit and risk committees, and good knowledge of governance oversight of a regulatory body.”
Susan Paterson’s term begins on 1 July. She replaces Keith Taylor who is retiring after two terms on the board.
The changes mean the Reserve Bank board will have a gender balance for the first time in the Bank’s 85-year history.
Grant Robertson also announced
today the reappointment of Tania Simpson for a second term
on the board, and thanked Keith Taylor for his work over the
past 10 years.
Biography:
Susan
Paterson has senior executive experience in a number of
companies in New Zealand, the USA and Europe and is a
professional director with over twenty years of governance
experience. Previous Crown appointments include
directorships of Airways (Chair), the Tertiary Education
Commission, Housing New Zealand, Transpower and the Energy
Efficiency and Conservation Authority. She is currently a
Member of the Electricity Authority and a director of
Goodman Property, EROAD, SKY Network Television Ltd, Arvida
Ltd, and Les Mills Ltd, and is Chair of Theta Systems and
Steel and Tube Ltd. Previous private directorships include
Abano Healthcare Group Ltd, Ports of Auckland Ltd, Tower
Health and Life, Auckland Regional Holdings Ltd and Americas
Cup Village Ltd. She was also the Chair of the New Zealand
Eco-Labelling Trust and recently an external advisor to the
previous Reserve Bank Monetary Policy Committee. She was
awarded Officer of the NZ Order of Merit in recognition of
her services to corporate governance in the New Year’s
Honours 2015. Her term lasts to 30 June 2024.
