Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Susan Paterson appointed to RBNZ board

Friday, 21 June 2019, 8:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Grant Robertson
Minister of Finance

21 June 2019 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO
MEDIA STATEMENT


Experienced director Susan Paterson has been appointed to the Reserve Bank board, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today.

“Susan Paterson brings a wealth of private sector experience with her. She has also served on public sector boards, and has good knowledge of monetary policy as a former advisor to the Reserve Bank’s previous Monetary Policy Committee,” Grant Robertson said.

“She brings significant and senior governance experience, including on audit and risk committees, and good knowledge of governance oversight of a regulatory body.”

Susan Paterson’s term begins on 1 July. She replaces Keith Taylor who is retiring after two terms on the board.

The changes mean the Reserve Bank board will have a gender balance for the first time in the Bank’s 85-year history.

Grant Robertson also announced today the reappointment of Tania Simpson for a second term on the board, and thanked Keith Taylor for his work over the past 10 years.

Biography:

Susan Paterson has senior executive experience in a number of companies in New Zealand, the USA and Europe and is a professional director with over twenty years of governance experience. Previous Crown appointments include directorships of Airways (Chair), the Tertiary Education Commission, Housing New Zealand, Transpower and the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority. She is currently a Member of the Electricity Authority and a director of Goodman Property, EROAD, SKY Network Television Ltd, Arvida Ltd, and Les Mills Ltd, and is Chair of Theta Systems and Steel and Tube Ltd. Previous private directorships include Abano Healthcare Group Ltd, Ports of Auckland Ltd, Tower Health and Life, Auckland Regional Holdings Ltd and Americas Cup Village Ltd. She was also the Chair of the New Zealand Eco-Labelling Trust and recently an external advisor to the previous Reserve Bank Monetary Policy Committee. She was awarded Officer of the NZ Order of Merit in recognition of her services to corporate governance in the New Year’s Honours 2015. Her term lasts to 30 June 2024.

ends



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Gun Buy-Back Scheme

Do gun amnesties and buy-backs save lives? Since it’s always difficult to exclude all of the socio-economic factors that may be operating in parallel, the die-hard denialists in the gun lobby will always be able to find a bit of wiggle room.

Yet when taken in tandem with the actions already taken by the Ardern government to outlaw rapid fire rifles and shotguns, there is ample reason to conclude that the buy-back and amnesty scheme announced this morning will indeed save lives in New Zealand. More>>

 

World Refugee Day: Former Refugees Say Policy Must Change

This year, 1000 refugees will be able to resettle here in New Zealand - but there are restrictions on where those people can come from. More>>

ALSO:

Operation Burnham: Hit & Run Author 'Believes Insurgents Were In Village'

One of the authors of Hit & Run has backtracked from a key claim in the book, revealing he now believes armed insurgents were in a village attacked by New Zealand elite soldiers. More>>

ALSO:

The Lobbyist Staffer: PM Defends Handling Of Conflicts Of Interest

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she's comfortable with the way her interim chief of staff's conflicts of interest were managed. More>>

ALSO:

2020 Election Changes: Same Day Enrolment, Supermarket Voting

New Zealand’s democracy is to be enhanced, with voters gaining the right to enrol on election day at next year’s general election and allowing ballot boxes to be placed in supermarkets and malls to make it easier for people to vote, Justice Minister Andrew Little has announced. More>>

ALSO:

"Population Density": Stats NZ, Phone Companies To Track People's Movements

Stats NZ is partnering with cellphone companies to launch a new way of tracking people's movements every hour. More>>

ALSO:

QS University Rankings: NZ Ranks Well "Despite Resourcing Constraints"

New Zealand universities continue to do well in international rankings, with the release of the 2020 QS world rankings showing that all eight universities remain in the world’s top 500. More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attacks: 21 Month Prison Sentence For Sharing Live Stream Video

A Christchurch man who admitted redistributing the livestream video of the mosque killings has been sentenced to 21 months in prison. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 