Racing Industry Transition Agency Board appointed

Racing Minister Winston Peters has announced who is being appointed to the Racing Industry Transition Agency (RITA) following the passing of the Racing Amendment Bill this afternoon.

RITA will be led by Dean McKenzie (Chair), Bill Birnie, Liz Dawson, Kristy McDonald, Anna Stove and Sir Peter Vela.

“With transitional powers, RITA will enable the urgent changes required to drive the racing industry toward a financially sustainable future,” says Mr Peters.

To provide continuity and maintain the momentum for change, the Chair and members of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC), established by the Minister in 2018, have been appointed to the board of RITA.

“Mr McKenzie’s experience, dedication and passion to improving the industry make him the ideal choice to lead this very important work,” says Mr Peters.

Members of the MAC, Bill Birnie, Liz Dawson, Kristy McDonald and Sir Peter Vela will continue to support Mr McKenzie in revitalising the racing industry.

Mr Peters expects that Ms Stove will bring a fresh perspective to RITA, along with her extensive experience in leading and driving transformational change.

“The appointed Board members have a wealth of knowledge and experience in the racing industry, sport at a national level, and the commercial and legal expertise to manage devolution of assets, functions and responsibilities,” Mr Peters says.

“I am confident that the unique skills and governance expertise the appointees bring with them to RITA, will enable them to excel in their roles, and in revitalising the racing industry,” says Mr Peters.

RITA will lead the transition of the racing industry to its future state and manage the day-to-day operations of the industry and for an expected period of 12 months.







