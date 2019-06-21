Announcement of new Ambassador to Argentina



Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs

21 June 2019

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today announced the appointment of diplomat Carl Worker as Ambassador to Argentina.

“Currently Consul-General in Hong Kong, Carl Worker has a long and distinguished diplomatic career. He has served as Ambassador for Counter-Terrorism, Ambassador to China and Ambassador to Argentina – to which he is now returning – and in Washington DC and Suva,” Mr Peters said.

“New Zealand enjoys a warm relationship with Argentina. We are both southern hemisphere nations with strong agricultural roots and are supporters of a strong, open rules-based trading system. Our trade dialogue with Mercosur (comprising Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay) represents our joint commitment to expand trade, investment and cooperation, including through a future trade agreement.

“Direct flights between Auckland and Buenos Aires have contributed to a dramatic increase in tourist numbers over the last five years and greater opportunities for commercial, cultural and sporting exchanges, with annual test matches between the All Blacks and the Pumas a highlight,” Mr Peters said.

Mr Worker will also be accredited to Paraguay and Uruguay.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

