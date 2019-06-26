Government funds critical health research

Research into some of New Zealanders’ biggest health concerns like mental wellbeing, asthma and heart disease have received crucial funding of $81 million, Research, Science and Innovation Minister, Megan Woods announced this morning.

58 health research programmes, have been funded up to $5 million through the Health Research Council of New Zealand.

“This significant investment has the potential to vastly improve the health of New Zealanders, and really lift their wellbeing,” Megan Woods said.

“The research happening as a result of the funding will range from drug addiction and mental health to optimising heart attack diagnosis and antimicrobial resistance. This government is committed to improving health outcomes, and this research will be a vital part of how we do that.”

Included amongst the successful applications are projects led by Māori and Pacific researchers, driven by Kaupapa Māori and Pacific research methodologies which help to reduce inequities in health for Māori and Pacific peoples.

“Investing in Māori and Pacific health creates resilient communities and is crucial to enabling advances in wellbeing for Māori and for New Zealand as a whole,” Megan Woods said.

This research funded in the 2019 round showcases New Zealand leading the way in developing innovative solutions that will have an immediate impact on the health system and shows we have an agile and capable research sector that’s able to respond to community needs and emerging health threats.

More information and the full list of successful projects can be found on the Health Research Council’s website.











© Scoop Media

