Parliament: Oral Questions - 26 June 2019

Oral Questions - 26 June 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements, policies, and actions?

2. TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

3. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he agree with the Reserve Bank that there has been a “sharp decline in GDP growth” while he has been in office?

4. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: How many of the 10,356 KiwiBuild houses contracted and committed to build are in either the Mt Roskill, Māngere, Northcote, or Porirua developments or at the old Wakatipu High School site in Queenstown?

5. GINNY ANDERSEN to the Minister of State Services: What reports has he seen on New Zealanders’ trust and confidence in public services?

6. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Does he agree the projected final district health board combined deficits for the 2018/19 financial year will be $389.5 million, as forecast by the Ministry of Health from the March 2019 figures; if not, what does he expect the deficit will be?

7. MARK PATTERSON to the Associate Minister of Education: What recent announcements has she made regarding early intervention learning support?

8. Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Minister of Education: Does he stand by his involvement in collective bargaining and the offer made to primary principals?

9. MARJA LUBECK to the Minister for Economic Development: What is the Government doing to boost innovation and support higher incomes and more jobs?







10. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: When will construction begin on the City Centre to Māngere light rail, and how much is the project expected to cost?

11. BRETT HUDSON to the Minister of Police: Does he stand by all his statements, policies, and actions in relation to the Government’s firearms buy-back scheme?

12. WILLOW-JEAN PRIME to the Minister of Employment: What reports, if any, has he seen on He Poutama Rangatahi?

