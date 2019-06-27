Parliament

Household emissions up from 2007-2017 shows need for action

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 12:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon James Shaw
Minister for Climate Change
The Minister for Climate Change is welcoming a Statistics New Zealand report on how emissions are tracking across the economy.

“From 2007-2017 emissions from households were up, and emissions in other parts of the economy were down, showing we need to continue our work to build a sustainable economy,” says the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw.

“Our Zero Carbon Bill and ETS reforms will pave the way to the managed transition to a zero carbon future. This report highlights the sorts of work we will need to focus on as a country.

“I’m not surprised that household emissions had not stabilised and in fact are tracking up. Households rely on infrastructure such as clean transport options to help them reduce emissions and our Government is very focused on turning around decades of inaction on this front.

“The work of Associate Transport Minister Julie-Anne Genter in promoting public transport, and safe walking and cycling, will start to stabilise household emissions. Our work on promoting electric vehicles will also allow households to free themselves up from carbon-intensive transport.

“Farmers often get singled out as climate criminals, but this report shows we have work to do right across the economy. I know New Zealanders want to see our collective emissions come down, and that’s what this Government is focused on delivering”.

