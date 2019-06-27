Increased support for legal representation in welcome



27 June 2019

Increased support for legal representation in New Zealand welcome: Greens

The Green Party welcome increased support for Community Law Centres so that more New Zealanders have access to justice, Greens Justice spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman said today.

“Good legal support should be available for all.

“Everyone is entitled to legal representation and to know their rights. I’m glad this Government is working to ensure more people can access legal support across New Zealand.

“For far too long, community legal centres have been buckling under pressure trying to provide fair and accessible legal support for New Zealanders.

“The 24 Community Law Centres around New Zealand do incredible work providing legal representation.

“With this additional support they will be able to expand on this work, which is better for the wellbeing of our communities”.



