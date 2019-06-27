Increased support for legal representation in welcome
Thursday, 27 June 2019, 12:58 pm
Press Release: Green Party
27 June 2019
Increased support for legal
representation in New Zealand welcome: Greens
The Green
Party welcome increased support for Community Law Centres so
that more New Zealanders have access to justice, Greens
Justice spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman said today.
“Good
legal support should be available for all.
“Everyone is
entitled to legal representation and to know their rights.
I’m glad this Government is working to ensure more people
can access legal support across New Zealand.
“For far
too long, community legal centres have been buckling under
pressure trying to provide fair and accessible legal support
for New Zealanders.
“The 24 Community Law Centres around
New Zealand do incredible work providing legal
representation.
“With this additional support they will
be able to expand on this work, which is better for the
wellbeing of our
communities”.
ends
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach
Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found.
The State Services Commission report was ordered in the fallout of Mr Makhlouf claiming Treasury's website had been "deliberately and systematically hacked" and referring the matter to police...
The Commission's report - released today - said Mr Makhlouf did not act reasonably in his use of the word "hacked" or his subsequent explanations to media. More>>