Govt’s renewable electricity to increase prices

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods continues to ignore the fact her renewable electricity policy will see electricity prices rise which will hurt our most vulnerable, National’s Energy and Resources spokesperson Jonathan Young says.

“Ms Woods 100 per cent renewable electricity policy will see electricity prices increase from 14 per cent to 39 per cent. This means an extra $300 a year for the average Kiwi household.

“Increases in electricity prices will end up hitting low income households the most, particularly Māori and Pasifika households and vulnerable families in poor quality housing. These are the New Zealanders who are least able to afford this increase.

“The Interim Climate Change Commission report shows that the 100 per cent renewable target should be abandoned. Ultimately, the target will make life tougher for New Zealanders.

“The Minister has a track record of ignoring reports that disagree with her policies, whether it’s on the increase of emissions her oil and gas exploration ban will create, or the unaffordable costs for hydrogen as a fuel for industrial process heat.

“On this occasion, because the disagreement comes from the much vaunted Interim Climate Change Committee, Ms Woods is refusing to acknowledge their advice in Parliament.

“Not only are electricity prices increasing, but the Government has increased fuel taxes three times, rents are up an average of $50 a week, and the cost of living is increasing. Piling on costs to the Kiwis who are least able to afford them goes against the Government’s kind and caring motto.

“This is just another policy that is hurting Kiwis rather than helping. New Zealanders can’t afford this Government, and they definitely can’t afford Ms Woods renewable electricity policy, especially coming into winter.”







© Scoop Media

