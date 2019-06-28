Parliament

Housing repairs lead to well-being in Te Tai Tokerau

Friday, 28 June 2019, 9:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nanaia Mahuta

Te Minita Whanaketanga Māori

Minister for Māori Development


28 June 2019 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT


The Minister of Māori Development Nanaia Mahuta was visiting whānau in Te Tai Tokerau this week to hear about positive impacts on whānau from their essential housing repairs programmes.

Te Puni Kōkiri Māori Housing Network has invested $1.025m to repair 31 whare in the region over the past year. They have completed 125 repairs region-wide since the Māori Housing Network began in early 2016.

“The impact on whānau is that they are feeling more energetic and happy. They don’t have the added stress of dealing with constant health issues and the enormity of living in poor conditions. Whānau have said these repairs have created safer, warm dry homes where they can provide manaakitanga and stability for their whānau,” Minister Mahuta says.

“I want to mihi to the community providers who go over and above their brief to help whānau sort out their housing issues across the region.

“The relationships that Te Rūnanga a Iwi o Ngāpuhi, Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa, He Iwi Kotahi Tātou and Ki A Ora Ngātiwai have with their communities are making the real difference in identifying those most at need of assistance.”

Te Puni Kōkiri Regional Manager, Tui Marsh says “whānau have a positive vibe returning to the home and a future focussed outlook on life. There’s a sense of pride in their home and surroundings and the health impacts are being seen in the reduced number of doctor’s visits.”



The providers selected also had wrap-around services to offer – not just housing.Te Rūnanga a Iwi o Ngāpuhi partnered with Te Hau Ora o Ngāpuhi and Ki A Ora Ngātiwai who have a range of nursing and medical services and social service networks, Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa works closely with local kura, Whangaroa Health and GP’s, He Iwi Kotahi Tātou Trust partnered with Philanthropic, local business and Hauora Services.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


