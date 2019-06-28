Te Whānau a Apanui and Crown sign Agreement in Principle

The Crown and the hapū of Te Whānau a Apanui signed an Agreement in Principle at a ceremony at Ōtūwhare marae, near Omaio, today, Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little has announced.

Te Whānau a Apanui have a population of about 13,000 and their area of interest is between Hawai and Pōtikirua in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

“The signing marks a significant milestone in the settlement of the historical Treaty of Waitangi claims of Te Whānau a Apanui,” Andrew Little said.

“The agreement in principle is a real and tangible symbol of progress in the relationship between Te Whānau a Apanui and the Crown and indicates a continuing commitment by the Crown to address past acts and omissions; I look forward to developing the deed of settlement.”

“The Agreement in Principle outlines a $30 million financial and commercial redress package and a unique cultural redress package that recognises the interests of the hapū of Te Whānau a Apanui.”

“We have agreed innovative arrangements which enable Te Whānau a Apanui to work collaboratively with Ngāti Porou and the Crown to improve the health of the Raukūmara; provide for important relationship opportunities in both the justice and education sectors; and recognise the importance of takutai moana to the hapū.”

The signed Te Whānau a Apanui Agreement in Principle can be found at: https://www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/te-whanau-a-apanui/.











© Scoop Media

