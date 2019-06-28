Secondary teachers vote to accept latest offer
Friday, 28 June 2019, 6:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Secondary teachers vote to accept latest offer
Education Minister Chris Hipkins welcomes the secondary
teachers joining their area schools and primary schools
counterparts in accepting their latest offer.
“This
is a constructive move by the teachers.
“I am
looking forward to continuing our work with the teaching
profession to progress the education work programme,”
Chris Hipkins
said.
