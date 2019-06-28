Secondary teachers vote to accept latest offer

“I am looking forward to continuing our work with the teaching profession to progress the education work programme,” Chris Hipkins said.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins welcomes the secondary teachers joining their area schools and primary schools counterparts in accepting their latest offer.

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found.

The State Services Commission report was ordered in the fallout of Mr Makhlouf claiming Treasury's website had been "deliberately and systematically hacked" and referring the matter to police...

The Commission's report - released today - said Mr Makhlouf did not act reasonably in his use of the word "hacked" or his subsequent explanations to media. More>>