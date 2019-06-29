Minister of Defence to visit China

Minister of Defence Ron Mark will depart for China tomorrow, 30 June, for a four-day visit to Beijing and Xi’an. This is the Minister’s first trip to China and builds on New Zealand’s positive defence relationship with the country.

In Beijing, the Minister will meet with his Chinese counterpart, Minister of Defence, General Wei Fenghe and with the Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission, Air Chief Marshal Xu Qiliang.

“China is a strategic partner for New Zealand. This visit is an opportunity to engage in discussion on matters of common concern such as the security implications of climate change, peacekeeping, and humanitarian and disaster relief activities. China is an important partner in these efforts and these are areas where we wish to co-operate further says Ron Mark.

“My visit is an opportunity to review developments across our defence relationship which, in the last year, have included signing of a new logistics agreement between the two countries and multilateral engagement through the ADMM-Plus and at the Shangri-La Dialogue”.

Minister Mark will also speak at the National Defence University where he will outline New Zealand’s defence priorities, security challenges, and areas for future co-operation to China’s future military leaders.

“I also want to take this opportunity to not only build on our relationship, but to build our understanding of China. This goes hand in hand with strengthening our relationship.”

