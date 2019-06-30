Minister announces increase to rates rebate scheme

The Minister of Local Government, Hon Nanaia Mahuta has today announced an increase to the Rates Rebate Scheme which will help ensure many low-income New Zealanders are able to pay their rates demands this coming financial year.

From tomorrow,1 July 2019, the maximum rates rebate will increase from $630 to $640. The income abatement threshold will also increase from $25,180 to $25,660.

“The changes I have announced today mean that the rebate keeps up with the cost of living and will come as a relief to those individuals and families requiring Government assistance to meet the cost of their rates demands.

“The Rates Rebate Scheme is an important Government programme that assists New Zealanders of limited means,” says Hon Nanaia Mahuta.

The Rates Rebate Scheme is a partial refund for people who pay rates to their council. It exists to provide financial relief for low-income New Zealanders owning their own home.

Further information about the Rates Rebate Scheme and its eligibility criteria can be found here.











