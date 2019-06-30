Pay bump for new parents

We’re improving the wellbeing of New Zealanders and their families with a lift in maximum weekly rate of paid parental leave payments from Monday 1 July, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Iain Lees-Galloway announces today.

“Parental leave supports expectant and new parents during some of the most important months of their babies’ lives,” says Iain Lees-Galloway.

Each year the parental leave payment is adjusted to reflect the rise in the average wage. This means that from 1 July, eligible employees will see an increase in the parental leave payment from $564.38 per week to $585.80 per week, before tax.

“The extra $20 per week will help support our youngest Kiwis’ first days, and make a difference to a large number of families and helps us deliver on improving the wellbeing of New Zealanders and their families.

“This Government is committed to making New Zealand the best country in the world to be a child. We are supporting working families with new borns and young children, through our initiatives to help reduce the financial stress on parents and caregivers during a new Kiwi’s vital first months of life.

“Last July we introduced the Best Start payment for babies, giving families $60 per week for their baby’s first year, with some eligible families receiving payments until their child’s third birthday.

“We also extended paid parental leave from 18 weeks to 22 weeks, providing greater financial certainty and confidence for working families, more bonding and breastfeeding time for newborns. A further increase to 26 weeks will take effect from 1 July 2020,” says Iain Lees-Galloway.











