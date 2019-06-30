Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Homeowners to benefit from EQC changes

Sunday, 30 June 2019, 3:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Homeowners to benefit from EQC changes

The building cover cap for EQC claims will increase by $50,000 from 1 July as the Government makes a number of common sense improvements for homeowners dealing with EQC, Minister responsible for the Earthquake Commission Grant Robertson says.

The new cap will now be $150,000 (plus GST), up from $100,000 (plus GST). This is the first time the cap for building cover has been raised since the EQC Act was passed in 1993.

The cap applies to new insurance policies taken out from 1 July, and also comes into effect when individual policies for homeowners come up for annual renewal.

“The higher cap recognises the fact that building costs and house prices have increased. It will mean that fewer over-cap claims are passed on to private insurers,” Grant Robertson said.

The increased claims cap is one of a number of changes to strengthen the EQC Act that the Coalition Government passed in February 2019.

“Dealing with an EQC claim after a natural disaster can be a hugely stressful time for homeowners. The changes this Government has made will make it easier to lodge claims, know more about their property’s history, and increase the amount covered by EQC,” Grant Robertson said.

“We are simplifying how EQC operates and making it easier for homeowners to deal with EQC.”

From 1 July, contents will be removed from EQC cover as people’s house and contents policies with their private insurers are renewed.

“This will mean EQC claims managers can put all of their focus towards helping people fix their homes,” Grant Robertson said.



Two changes to improve the way homeowners deal with EQC have already come into effect.

The first allowed homeowners to access more information about a property’s previous Earthquake Commission claims. The second change increased the time limit for claim notifications from three months to up to two years to give people more time to lodge their claims.

“These are straightforward changes that will take pressure off homeowners and focus EQC on what’s needed to fix people’s houses as quickly as possible,” Grant Robertson says.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found.

The State Services Commission report was ordered in the fallout of Mr Makhlouf claiming Treasury's website had been "deliberately and systematically hacked" and referring the matter to police...

The Commission's report - released today - said Mr Makhlouf did not act reasonably in his use of the word "hacked" or his subsequent explanations to media. More>>

 

'Team' For Housing: Cabinet Reshuffled

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the details of a Cabinet reshuffle that sees Kris Faafoi being promoted into Cabinet, Poto Williams made a Minister outside of Cabinet and a team put in place to advance the Government’s housing plan. More>>

ALSO:

'Increase Still Needed': Community Law's Interim Boost To Remain

Today’s Post-Budget announcement extending last year’s interim funding boost to Community Law services is the second step in honouring the Coalition Government Agreement to increase funding to Community Law. More>>

ALSO:

At Select Committee: WRC Blames Bus Troubles On City's Challenges

Wellington's Regional Council is blaming a perfect storm of new operators, buses, routes, driver shortages and design failures for the shambolic introduction of new bus services a year ago. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Public Service Reforms Don't Protect The Public

Reportedly, the legislation involved is to be called the Public Service Act, because… well, it seems that the notion of “public service” is back in vogue. More>>

ALSO:

Police: Excessive Force Used Breaking Up Party

The Authority found that one of the officers involved had used knee strikes during the arrest... this officer made concerning comments... to the effect that "it's about time some of these kids got what they deserved." More>>

ALSO:

Environment Accounts: NZ's Household Emissions Increasing

Household emissions of greenhouse gases increased 19.3 percent from 2007 to 2017, mainly due to rising emissions from road transport, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

Legislation: End Of Life Choice Bill Passes Second Reading

Just 20 MPs had the opportunity to debate the bill and many shared personal stories of watching family members die in what was at times an emotional display in the House. More>>

ALSO:

Other Bills:

Principals Reject Offer: Primary Teachers Vote For Settlement

Primary teachers have voted to ratify a proposed settlement that will give them pay parity with their secondary colleagues, but disappointed primary principals have rejected a settlement that was unchanged from a previously rejected offer. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 