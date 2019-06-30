Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New laws to address family violence and keep victims safe

Sunday, 30 June 2019, 5:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

New laws to address family violence and keep victims safe from 1 July

New family violence laws will increase the safety of victims and their families, create effective interventions for people who use violence, and ensure every branch of the justice system is responding in a joined-up, appropriate way to the problem of family violence.

The Family Violence and Family Violence (Amendments) Acts, which come into effect on 1 July, make a number of significant changes:

• updating the definition of family violence to include coercion and control, with examples such as dowry abuse, harming pets, or withholding medicine and medical aids
• increasing Police Safety Orders to ten days and enabling them to be issued at the same time as an arrest, together with a risk and needs assessment
• encouraging family violence agencies to share information to keep people safe, and seeking consent and checking that information with victims whenever possible; and enabling family and criminal courts to share information in relevant situations.
“Every person in New Zealand deserves to live free of violence,” said Jan Logie, Under-Secretary to the Minister of Justice (Domestic and Sexual Violence Issues).

“These new laws are about ensuring everyone affected by family violence gets the help and response they need in a consistent, appropriate and timely way.

“Parliament is sending a strong message that we must put victims’ voices at the centre of our decision-making. The legislation also directs us all to intervene early to stop violence from re-occurring and recognise the long-term impact of family violence on children.
“We are taking into account the specific needs of different communities, such as people with disabilities, the elderly, Māori, migrants and ethnic communities.



“We must also support people who use violence to acknowledge and change their behaviour.

“This Government has made ending family violence and sexual violence a priority. This is reflected in the creation of the Joint Venture, which sees ten government agencies taking collective responsibility on the issue, and in the Wellbeing Budget, which made the single biggest contribution in this area in New Zealand history – supporting frontline agencies, prevention work, restoring kaupapa Māori services, and dedicated funding to intervene before violence occurs.

“Ending family violence and sexual violence requires a whole-of-Government, and a whole-of-society, approach. This new law is a critical part of that approach.

“We want everyone to understand that family violence is unacceptable, and together we can end it,” said Jan Logie.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found.

The State Services Commission report was ordered in the fallout of Mr Makhlouf claiming Treasury's website had been "deliberately and systematically hacked" and referring the matter to police...

The Commission's report - released today - said Mr Makhlouf did not act reasonably in his use of the word "hacked" or his subsequent explanations to media. More>>

 

'Team' For Housing: Cabinet Reshuffled

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the details of a Cabinet reshuffle that sees Kris Faafoi being promoted into Cabinet, Poto Williams made a Minister outside of Cabinet and a team put in place to advance the Government’s housing plan. More>>

ALSO:

'Increase Still Needed': Community Law's Interim Boost To Remain

Today’s Post-Budget announcement extending last year’s interim funding boost to Community Law services is the second step in honouring the Coalition Government Agreement to increase funding to Community Law. More>>

ALSO:

At Select Committee: WRC Blames Bus Troubles On City's Challenges

Wellington's Regional Council is blaming a perfect storm of new operators, buses, routes, driver shortages and design failures for the shambolic introduction of new bus services a year ago. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Public Service Reforms Don't Protect The Public

Reportedly, the legislation involved is to be called the Public Service Act, because… well, it seems that the notion of “public service” is back in vogue. More>>

ALSO:

Police: Excessive Force Used Breaking Up Party

The Authority found that one of the officers involved had used knee strikes during the arrest... this officer made concerning comments... to the effect that "it's about time some of these kids got what they deserved." More>>

ALSO:

Environment Accounts: NZ's Household Emissions Increasing

Household emissions of greenhouse gases increased 19.3 percent from 2007 to 2017, mainly due to rising emissions from road transport, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

Legislation: End Of Life Choice Bill Passes Second Reading

Just 20 MPs had the opportunity to debate the bill and many shared personal stories of watching family members die in what was at times an emotional display in the House. More>>

ALSO:

Other Bills:

Principals Reject Offer: Primary Teachers Vote For Settlement

Primary teachers have voted to ratify a proposed settlement that will give them pay parity with their secondary colleagues, but disappointed primary principals have rejected a settlement that was unchanged from a previously rejected offer. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 