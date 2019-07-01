Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Major PGF investment to help address NZ’s plastics challenge

Monday, 1 July 2019, 9:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government


Hon Shane Jones

Minister for Regional Economic Development

Hon Eugenie Sage

Associate Minister for the Environment
Minita Tuarua mō Te Taiao

1 July 2019

Major PGF investment to help address NZ’s plastics challenges

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) will invest in projects to tackle waste in New Zealand, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones and Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage have announced today.

The Ministers are marking the start of plastic free July by announcing a $40 million allocation from the PGF as part of the Wellbeing Budget.

“The funding will be used to invest in projects that convert waste, including plastic waste, into materials and products useful to businesses and consumers,” Shane Jones said.

“The volume of waste going to landfills has increased by 20 per cent since 2008 and it is time we increased our support for ways of reducing this flow of material. A high proportion of this waste, particularly recyclable plastic waste, has other uses and can be converted into new products,” Shane Jones said.

Eugenie Sage said as a country, we have been sending our waste offshore for too long.

“China and other countries refusing to take our waste is the wake-up call we need. I’m proud to be part of a Government that is investing in building the infrastructure to improve materials recovery, and create more business opportunities and jobs,” Eugenie Sage said.



“Tonnes of plastic, fibre, organic materials, e-waste and construction materials are currently going to landfill as waste. If more materials are recovered and re-used here in New Zealand, we can help our economy shift from its current ‘take, make and waste’ approach to one that designs waste out of production,” said Eugenie Sage.

Shane Jones said Ministers have asked officials to seek out investment-ready proposals of significant scale in regional locations close to our main urban centres where much of the plastic waste is generated.

“We’re looking for projects where resource consents that allow waste processing are already in place and where any construction of processing capacity could get underway before the end of 2020,” he said.

“We will engage with the sector over the coming weeks on the PGF investment. We are particularly interested in hearing from those with experience in the plastics recovery and recycling sector about potential projects and other actions the Government can take to improve management of plastics and other problem waste streams,” he said.

“We are also interested in possible commercial partnerships with Māori,” he said.

“This Government is committed to cleaning up New Zealand’s record on waste. We know New Zealanders want less waste, and to manage the waste we do create better,” Eugenie Sage said.


Notes to editors:

Applications should be made to the Provincial Development Unit by 30 September this year. Existing applications to the PGF and the Ministry for the Environment’s Waste Minimisation Fund proposing investments in plastic waste reduction will be considered.

Objectives of the investment:

The four objectives of the $40m allocation are as follows:

• Contribute to increased productivity.

• Invest in a small number of significant initiatives that have a material impact on the volume of New Zealand plastic waste.

• Invest in a range of approaches/technologies that produce different products from waste that have further value to businesses and consumers in New Zealand and have the potential to be scaled up or replicated in other locations over time

• Create new job opportunities in regional New Zealand.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

July 1 Changes: Rental Standards Kick In, For Some

Auckland Action Against Povery: These new standards will require to have a heater that can heat a living room to 18 degrees, ventilation fans in kitchens and bathrooms, and ceiling and underfloor insulation...

The insulation requirement comes into effect tomorrow (1st July) but the rest of the requirements do not kick in for private rentals until 2021, while Housing New Zealand properties do not have to meet these requirements until 2023. More>>

 

Mosque Attacks Royal Commission: Public Submissions Open

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques will invite members of the public, community groups and organisations to make submissions from the 1st of July. More>>

ALSO:

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found. More>>

ALSO:


'Team' For Housing: Cabinet Reshuffled

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the details of a Cabinet reshuffle that sees Kris Faafoi being promoted into Cabinet, Poto Williams made a Minister outside of Cabinet and a team put in place to advance the Government’s housing plan. More>>

ALSO:

'Increase Still Needed': Community Law's Interim Boost To Remain

Today’s Post-Budget announcement extending last year’s interim funding boost to Community Law services is the second step in honouring the Coalition Government Agreement to increase funding to Community Law. More>>

ALSO:

At Select Committee: WRC Blames Bus Troubles On City's Challenges

Wellington's Regional Council is blaming a perfect storm of new operators, buses, routes, driver shortages and design failures for the shambolic introduction of new bus services a year ago. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Public Service Reforms Don't Protect The Public

Reportedly, the legislation involved is to be called the Public Service Act, because… well, it seems that the notion of “public service” is back in vogue. More>>

ALSO:

Police: Excessive Force Used Breaking Up Party

The Authority found that one of the officers involved had used knee strikes during the arrest... this officer made concerning comments... to the effect that "it's about time some of these kids got what they deserved." More>>

ALSO:

Environment Accounts: NZ's Household Emissions Increasing

Household emissions of greenhouse gases increased 19.3 percent from 2007 to 2017, mainly due to rising emissions from road transport, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 