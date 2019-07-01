Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Launch of pilot programme to help reduce motorcycle crashes

Monday, 1 July 2019, 10:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government


Hon Peeni Henare

Acting Associate Minister ACC


1 July 2019 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT


Acting Associate Minister for ACC, Peeni Henare, today announced a two-year pilot designed to reward motorcyclists who complete Ride Forever coaching at an advanced level.

The pilot focuses on helping experienced riders enhance their on-road skills so they can prevent being injured and reduce the severity of injuries if the unexpected happens on the road.

“The two-year pilot enacts the Government’s Safer Journeys strategy of developing opportunities to incentivise riders to develop their on-road riding skills,” Peeni Henare said.

Over the last five years there have been 236 motorcycle deaths on our roads and 12 pillion passenger deaths. During this period 36,265 motorcyclists received treatment and support from ACC for motorcycle related injuries. The cost of helping these motorcyclists recover over the five years was over $452 million.

Riders who have completed Ride Forever on-road coaching are 27% less likely to crash and submit an ACC claim compared to riders who do not take part in the programme.

The pilot was launched in response to feedback gathered from riders during last year’s ‘Shape Your ACC’ consultation period where most riders agreed that safer riders should receive a discount on the ACC component of their motorcycle registration.

“This is a great example of ACC’s commitment to putting the customer at the heart of what they do,” Peeni Henare said.



After consultation with riders, the pilot will focus on motorcyclists who:

• hold a current motorcycle registration and full New Zealand class 6 licence for five years or more, and

• complete two Ride Forever courses, either one Silver and one Gold or two Gold level courses.

ACC’s Ride Forever programme has been running for the past five years. During that time over 20,000 courses have been completed.

An assessment of the pilot, which ends on 30 June 2021, will determine if it will be offered on an ongoing basis.

For more about the pilot, see www.rideforever.co.nz/cashback .


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

July 1 Changes: Rental Standards Kick In, For Some

Auckland Action Against Povery: These new standards will require to have a heater that can heat a living room to 18 degrees, ventilation fans in kitchens and bathrooms, and ceiling and underfloor insulation...

The insulation requirement comes into effect tomorrow (1st July) but the rest of the requirements do not kick in for private rentals until 2021, while Housing New Zealand properties do not have to meet these requirements until 2023. More>>

 

Mosque Attacks Royal Commission: Public Submissions Open

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques will invite members of the public, community groups and organisations to make submissions from the 1st of July. More>>

ALSO:

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found. More>>

ALSO:


'Team' For Housing: Cabinet Reshuffled

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the details of a Cabinet reshuffle that sees Kris Faafoi being promoted into Cabinet, Poto Williams made a Minister outside of Cabinet and a team put in place to advance the Government’s housing plan. More>>

ALSO:

'Increase Still Needed': Community Law's Interim Boost To Remain

Today’s Post-Budget announcement extending last year’s interim funding boost to Community Law services is the second step in honouring the Coalition Government Agreement to increase funding to Community Law. More>>

ALSO:

At Select Committee: WRC Blames Bus Troubles On City's Challenges

Wellington's Regional Council is blaming a perfect storm of new operators, buses, routes, driver shortages and design failures for the shambolic introduction of new bus services a year ago. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Public Service Reforms Don't Protect The Public

Reportedly, the legislation involved is to be called the Public Service Act, because… well, it seems that the notion of “public service” is back in vogue. More>>

ALSO:

Police: Excessive Force Used Breaking Up Party

The Authority found that one of the officers involved had used knee strikes during the arrest... this officer made concerning comments... to the effect that "it's about time some of these kids got what they deserved." More>>

ALSO:

Environment Accounts: NZ's Household Emissions Increasing

Household emissions of greenhouse gases increased 19.3 percent from 2007 to 2017, mainly due to rising emissions from road transport, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 