Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Female forestry training programme receives PGF boost

Monday, 1 July 2019, 12:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Shane Jones

Minister of Regional Economic Development

Minister of Forestry

Hon Willie Jackson

Minister of Employment


1 July 2019

MEDIA STATEMENT

The Government is supporting a primarily female training programme in Northland that will help address labour shortages in the male-dominated forestry industry, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones and Employment Minister Willie Jackson announced today.

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF), through the He Poutama Rangatahi (HPR) programme, will invest $421,050 in Wahine Toa, a five-month intensive pilot initiative to prepare mostly young women for training and employment in the forestry sector. The initiative launches today in Kaikohe.

“Investing in skills and training is a clear priority for this Government and I’m pleased to see both HPR and the PGF’s other employment scheme, Te Ara Mahi, already making a difference to people’s lives up and down the country,” Shane Jones said.

“As Forestry Minister, I know labour shortages are a significant concern for the sector so initiatives like Wahine Toa are a great investment. The industry is also trying to encourage more women into forestry so this programme ticks both boxes.”

“We know that supporting young people into long-term jobs delivers benefits for the whole community,” Willie Jackson said.

The programme will be predominantly women, but has a small cohort of men who will be in a separate crew.

“It’s great to see programmes aimed at encouraging more women into the male-dominated forestry industry and I wish the participants every success.



“Wahine Toa is modelled on the Eco Toa (Ecological Warrior) initiative, another HPR programme funded through the PGF that was announced in March this year. The initiatives focus on rangatahi aged between 16 and 24 who not in education, employment or training (NEET). Through training, individualised pastoral care and financial support, both programmes help young women get onto a path to sustained employment.

“The success of programmes like Eco Toa shows that when Government partners with local people, we can make a real difference in the lives of young people who are at-risk of long-term unemployment.

“Projects like these are all part of the Government’s wider efforts to tackle youth unemployment in the regions,” Willie Jackson said.

Editor’s note:

Funding from the Provincial Growth Fund and He Poutama Rangatahi is approved in principle and may be announced before contracts are agreed. Payments are made once agreed milestones are met. These are set as part of contract negotiations, and differ from project to project.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Treaty Breaches: Waitangi Tribunal On Māori And Primary Health

The Waitangi Tribunal has found that Crown has breached the Treaty of Waitangi by failing to design and administer the current primary health care system to actively address persistent Māori health inequities and by failing to give effect to the Treaty’s guarantee of tino rangatiratanga...

The Waitangi Tribunal today released Hauora: Report on Stage One of the Health Services and Outcomes Kaupapa Inquiry. The Health Services and Outcomes Kaupapa Inquiry is an ongoing inquiry into the ways the Crown has responded to health inequities experienced by Māori. More>>

 

Mosque Attacks Royal Commission: Public Submissions Open

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques will invite members of the public, community groups and organisations to make submissions from the 1st of July. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Single-Use Plastic Shopping Bags Ban Kicks In

The ban on single-use plastic shopping bags, which takes effect on 1 July, is a step towards healthier oceans and giving nature a hand, says Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Transformation Of Child Services Begins

Changes starting today will provide New Zealand’s most vulnerable children and young people with far greater help and support, Children’s Minister Tracey Martin says. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Rental Standards Kick In, For Some

Auckland Action Against Povery: These new standards will require to have a heater that can heat a living room to 18 degrees, ventilation fans in kitchens and bathrooms, and ceiling and underfloor insulation... Housing New Zealand properties do not have to meet these requirements until 2023. More>>

ALSO:

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found. More>>

ALSO:

'Team' For Housing: Cabinet Reshuffled

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the details of a Cabinet reshuffle that sees Kris Faafoi being promoted into Cabinet, Poto Williams made a Minister outside of Cabinet and a team put in place to advance the Government’s housing plan. More>>

ALSO:

'Increase Still Needed': Community Law's Interim Boost To Remain

Today’s Post-Budget announcement extending last year’s interim funding boost to Community Law services is the second step in honouring the Coalition Government Agreement to increase funding to Community Law. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 