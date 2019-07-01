New Te Māngai Pāho funding aimed at rangatahi

The Minister for Māori Development, the Hon Nanaia Mahuta this evening announced funding that will allow Te Māngai Pāho to commission new and innovative digital media content.

This new media material will be for te reo Māori broadcasts and on line platforms in a partnership with the wider Māori media sector. The new funding will help to broaden te reo Māori content for learners at all levels.

“I want this initiative to support the revitalisation of te reo. This will be a key measure to make sure innovative Māori media content is available to everyone, everywhere, at any time,” says Minister Mahuta.

“The most important target of this initiative are our rangatahi. I know that for te reo to thrive by 2040 we all need to do our part, working together to make te reo a working, living language. We also want to motivate the talent pool of Māori in the sector to engage in local story telling.

“We know that 84 per cent of our rangatahi want to improve their te reo. The majority of these young people will use the internet and their social media to connect to their language and culture.

“ I want to see our rangatahi targeted to become content producers. We have to diversify how te reo is accessible to a wider group of Māori language learners no matter their level of proficiency.

“The $14 million that we will invest in Te Māngai Pāho will support our implementation of the Maihi Karauna and our goal of achieving a million people speaking basic te reo by 2040.







“The funding of Te Māngai Pāho will support that objective and strengthen the unique stories of our country and the special people and places that make up New Zealand. I want young people to feel confident in who they are and where they come from.

“The best way to do this is by building a shared sense of pride in language, culture, identity and sharing our creative talent using digital technology and broadcasting channels,” says Nanaia Mahuta .



Hon Nanaia Mahuta

Te Minita Whanaketanga Māori

1 Hōngongoi 2019

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

Kua whakaritea e Te Māngai Pāhi he pūtea hou e aro ana ki te hunga rangatahi

I pānuitia e Te Minita Whanaketanga Māori, te Hōnore Nanaia Mahuta i tēnei pō he pūtea e taea ai e Te Māngai Pāho te hoko ihirangi pāpāho matihiko, auaha, hou hoki.

Mā te pāpāhotanga reo Māori ēnei ihirangi pāpāho hou, otirā mā ngā aratuku ā-ipurangi i te mahinga ngātahitanga ki te taha o te rāngai pāpāho Māori whānui. Mā te pūtea hou nei e āwhina te whakawhānui i ngā tūmomo ihirangi Māori mā ngā ākonga ki ngā taumata katoa.

“Ko taku hiahia kia tautokona e tēnei kaupapa kōkiri te whakarauoratanga o te reo Māori. Ka noho tēnei hei āhuatanga matua kia mātua whakarite e wātea ana te ihirangi pāpāho Māori ki ngā tāngata katoa, ahakoa i hea, ahakoa te wā,” te kī a Minita Mahuta.

“Ko te whāinga nui o tēnei kaupapa kōkiri ko ā tātou rangatahi. Mōhio tonu au kia momoho ai te reo hei te 2040, me mahi tātou katoa te wāhi ki a tātou, e whakaheke tōtā ngātahi ana kia whakarauora ai te reo hei reo ora o ia rā, o ia rā. E hiahia ana hoki mātou ki te akiaki i te hunga whai pūmanawa reo Māori i te rāngai kia tahuri ki te taki pakiwaitara ki ō rātou ake rohe.

“Mōhio ana mātou e hiahia ana ki te whakapakari ake neke atu i te waru tekau mā whā ōrau o ā tātou tamariki i tō rātou reo. Ka whakamahia e te nuinga o ēnei rangatahi te ipurangi me te pāpāho pāpori ki te tūhono ki tō rātou reo me ōna tikanga.

“Kei te hiahia kite au i ā tātou rangatahi e whāia ana kia tū hei kaiwhakanao ihirangi. Me whakarite kia nui ngā ara whakaako i te reo Māori ki tētahi rōpū whānui ake o ngā ākonga reo Māori ahakoa te matatau ki te kōrero Māori.

Ko te $14 miriona tāra ka whakapauhia e Te Māngai Pāho ki te tautoko i te whakatinanatanga o te Maihi Karauna me tō mātou ake whāinga o te kotahi miriona tāngata e kōrero ana i te reo waiwai hei te tau 2040.

Nā te pūtea tautoko a Te Māngai Pāho e tautoko te whāinga, e whakapakari hoki i ngā kōrero ahurei o tō tātou whenua, o ōna tāngata, o ōna kāinga tino rawe nei hoki, e kīia nei ko Aotearoa.

“Ko taku hiahia kia ngākau titikaha te hunga rangatahi mōna ake, mō te kāinga hoki i ahu mai ai rātou. Ko te ara tika hei tutuki i tēnei, mā te whakapakari i te wairua i waenga i a koutou mō te reo, te ahurea, te kiriāhua, te honohono hoki o te pūmanawa auaha e whakamahi ana i te hangarau matihiko me ngā hongere pāpāho.

