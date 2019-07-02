Parliament

PGF supports manufacturing and tourism in Kāpiti

Tuesday, 2 July 2019, 10:58 am
Hon Shane Jones

Minister for Regional Economic Development


The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing in manufacturing, tourism and regional capability support in Kāpiti, with support for three projects announced today by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones.

This investment is for the following three projects, which will boost Kāpiti’s economy, support the region to attract further investment and create employment opportunities:

• Omeo Technology, Ōtaki - $2.5 million

• Waiorua Lodge Limited, Kāpiti Island - $635,000

• Provincial Growth Fund Programme Manager, based at Kāpiti Coast District Council - $140,000

Omeo Technology, which has developed a state-of-the-art wheelchair that can be operated hands-free by the user’s body movement, receives a $2.5 million loan to scale up and centralise its production in Ōtaki. This is expected to result in the creation of 21 jobs, including both professional and product assembly roles.

“The PGF’s investment in Omeo Technology will create jobs in Ōtaki and give a locally-run, innovative company the boost they need to centralise its operations and accelerate its growth plans. This funding will also create positive flow-on effects for nearby businesses,” Shane Jones said.

“We are also providing support for Waiorua Lodge Limited to scope the improvement of tourism infrastructure on Māori-owned land at Kāpiti Island. This will investigate an upgrade to the existing lodge and supporting facilities at Waiorua Bay and will also look at renewable energy sources to maintain the island’s stunning environment. This could bring more people to the region which acts as a gateway to Kāpiti Island, and increase employment opportunities for local people.



“We know from local leaders that creating capability within the region is essential to ensure long-term success, which is why we are providing $140,000 over two years for a dedicated person to work closely with Kāpiti Coast District Council and provide additional support for PGF-funded projects.

“The combined effect of the funding announced today means Kāpiti’s economy has the support it needs to grow and attract further investment. For local people, this means more jobs and a more diverse economy. This shows what the PGF can achieve by collaborating with local communities,” Shane Jones said.

