Foreign Minister to visit Chile and Peru

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs

2 July 2019

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT

Foreign Minister to visit Chile and attend Pacific Alliance Summit in Peru

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters is travelling to Chile and Peru today as part of New Zealand’s diplomatic effort to strengthen ties with the Pacific Alliance countries.

“New Zealand’s attendance at the Pacific Alliance Summit will further reinforce our reputation as a reliable and pragmatic partner in the wider Latin American region,” Mr Peters said.

While in Santiago, Chile, Mr Peters will meet with President Sebastián Piñera as well as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Teodoro Ribera, and Minister of Agriculture, Antonio Walker.

“This visit also acknowledges the strength of our bilateral relationship with Chile. New Zealand and Chile work together on a broad range of issues. This is an opportunity to build on the positive outcomes of President Piñera’s visit to New Zealand in November 2018,” Mr Peters said.

While attending the Pacific Alliance Summit in Lima, Peru, Mr Peters will meet with President Martín Vizcarra and hold talks with his Pacific Alliance counterparts from Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

“New Zealand is committed to the conclusion of a high quality, mutually beneficial free trade agreement with the Pacific Alliance. Our participation in the Summit will be an opportunity to reinforce the strategic importance of the Pacific Alliance and promote trade that benefits all our citizens,” Mr Peters said.

Mr Peters will be travelling from 2-8 July.

