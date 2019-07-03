Health and safety scholarships round opens

Hon Iain Lees-Galloway

Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety





2 July 2019



The 2019 HASANZ Scholarship Programme, which opens today, aims to build the capability and capacity of New Zealand’s health and safety workforce, says Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety, Iain Lees-Galloway.

“Access to skilled professionals is essential if we want to improve health and safety in our workplaces. These scholarships will help to ensure that businesses have access to quality health and safety advice and services into the future,” Iain Lees-Galloway says.”

The scholarship programme is run by the Health and Safety Association of New Zealand (HASANZ), the umbrella organisation for workplace health and safety professions in New Zealand. Winners of the inaugural, 2018 round of scholarships were announced last December by Minister Lees-Galloway.

“In 2019, two new scholarships are being offered; Poutama scholarships for Māori health and safety practitioners who wish to take their skills to the next level and Applied Research scholarships for Masters and PhD students.”

The HASANZ scholarships are open to people already working in health and safety or those who want to move into a career in health and safety.

Successful applicants typically receive up to $10,000 over two years towards tertiary study in health and safety. They also receive mentoring and practical experience, including fieldtrips.

Applications for the 2019 round of scholarships open today and close on 2 September 2019. Successful applicants will be advised in mid October 2019 and the recipients will be announced in early December 2019.

For more information on the programme, including application forms, go to: www.hasanz.org.nz/page/scholarships/



