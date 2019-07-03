Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

PGF to lift tourism potential of Te Apiti – Manawatū Gorge

Wednesday, 3 July 2019, 10:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) will help take Te Apiti – Manawatū Gorge area one step closer to being a major tourist destination with investments in two projects, Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced today.

A unique tourist trail between Woodville and Ashhurst to showcase Māori culture will be investigated with the support of $100,000 in PGF funding. A further $100,000 will go to the Central Economic Development Agency (CEDA) to evaluate a range of new tourism experiences.

“Te Apiti is a key landmark in the Manawatū-Whanganui region. This funding will help the region take the next step in maximising tourism opportunities in the region, thereby enabling it to grow,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

“The proposed tourist trail has the potential to showcase rich Māori culture through virtual reality. If realised, the project will be a great example of the use of old and new to tell the story of Māori gods and their place in Te Ao Māori.

“The funding for CEDA will help the region to scratch beneath the surface on some exciting tourism ideas, including activities relating to ecotourism, culture, education, as well as on-water experiences.

“The people of the region have a vision of turning Te Apiti into a major tourist destination and we’re proud to be coming to the table to support that vision.

These investments will help revitalise towns like Woodville, which have been negatively impacted by the Gorge’s history of closures due to slips,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

Mr Tabuteau will be visiting the area today to hear from local players such as CEDA and Ngati Kahungunu. He will also travel to Feilding to receive an update on the PGF-funded National Driver Training Centre and employment hub at Manfeild.



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The US Operation Burnham Evidence

There could hardly be a better example of the skewed playing field faced by anyone trying to engage in good faith with our own Operation Burnham inquiry. Behind closed doors, NZDF has provided the inquiry heads with this (and related) evidence, and – in 2017 – used edited highlights of the raid to successfully lobby then-PM Bill English against the need for any inquiry at all...

Yet consistently, NZDF has denied access to the same material to the legal teams challenging the conduct of the raid. More>>

 

Health Check: DHBs Report "Shows Funding, Population Woes"

The Auditor-General's latest report into DHBs points to years of underinvestment combined with an ageing and increasingly impoverished population, senior doctors' union head Ian Powell says. More>>

ALSO:

Treaty Breaches: Waitangi Tribunal On Māori And Primary Health

"Crown has breached the Treaty of Waitangi by failing to design and administer the current primary health care system to actively address persistent Māori health inequities and by failing to give effect to the Treaty’s guarantee of tino rangatiratanga." More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attacks Royal Commission: Public Submissions Open

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques will invite members of the public, community groups and organisations to make submissions from the 1st of July. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Single-Use Plastic Shopping Bags Ban Kicks In

The ban on single-use plastic shopping bags, which takes effect on 1 July, is a step towards healthier oceans and giving nature a hand, says Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Transformation Of Child Services Begins

Changes starting today will provide New Zealand’s most vulnerable children and young people with far greater help and support, Children’s Minister Tracey Martin says. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Rental Standards Kick In, For Some

Auckland Action Against Povery: These new standards will require to have a heater that can heat a living room to 18 degrees, ventilation fans in kitchens and bathrooms, and ceiling and underfloor insulation... Housing New Zealand properties do not have to meet these requirements until 2023. More>>

ALSO:

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found. More>>

ALSO:

'Team' For Housing: Cabinet Reshuffled

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the details of a Cabinet reshuffle that sees Kris Faafoi being promoted into Cabinet, Poto Williams made a Minister outside of Cabinet and a team put in place to advance the Government’s housing plan. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 