Government changes Funded Family Care policy

Sunday, 7 July 2019, 2:52 pm
Government changes Funded Family Care policy

The Government has announced it will repeal Part 4A of the New Zealand Public Health and Disability Act 2000, as well as fund changes to Funded Family Care.

“We have heard loud and clear from families with disabled members about the need to change Funded Family Care. Today progresses a more compassionate government that addresses the needs of stretched parents and partners,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today.

“I want to acknowledge families and whānau who provide this important and sometimes challenging care for their loved ones.

“Repealing Part 4A will restore people’s human rights to be involved in decision making, and have the right to complain about policies that affect them and their families,” says Jacinda Ardern.

Budget 2019 has allocated $32 million in contingency to facilitate these changes.

“Parents and partners of people with high or very high support needs will now be able to be paid to care for their family members as part of Funded Family Care,” says Associate Minister of Health Julie Anne Genter.

“Pay rates are going to increase from the current minimum wage to a fairer pay equity rate of between $20.50 and $25.50.

“We also heard from families about the need to remove the requirement for an employment relationship between a disabled person and their family member. Health Ministers will consider alternative options which do not place unreasonable expectations on disabled people, their family or whānau.

“We are committed to getting this change through as swiftly as we can, while also avoiding the process which created the current legislation,” says Julie Anne Genter.

The changes will come into effect in 2020 once legislation has gone through a Select Committee process.



