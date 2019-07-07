Parliament

Greater Support And Restoration of Rights for Family Carers

Sunday, 7 July 2019, 7:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand First Party

Greater Support And Restoration of Rights for Family Carers Welcomed

New Zealand First is today heralding the Coalition Government’s announcement that Kiwis caring for family members of high or very high support needs will receive greater financial recognition, and will have their right to challenge the laws and policies which affect them restored.

“The raising of Funded Family Care pay from the current minimum wage to a fairer rate of between $20.50 and $25.50 will give family carers greater options and flexibility. Caring for individuals of high or very high needs requires very special people, with skills and empathy. Even as family, they deserve to be paid properly, and this funding will provide much-needed relief,” says Jenny Marcroft, New Zealand First Spokesperson for Health & Human Rights.

“The extra funding is also an important step towards pay equity in the sector and greater recognition 24/7 support that family carers provide,” Ms Marcroft added.

Also announced was the repeal of Part 4A of the New Zealand Public Health and Disability Act 2000, which was introduced by the previous Government and which barred complaints to the Human Rights Commission and courts about breaches to the Human Rights Act 1993 in relation to family care policies.

“The announcement today is also about the restoration of family carers’ rights to challenge the laws and policies which affect them most, after being rendered voiceless by the previous Government.

“The Coalition Government is ensuring that all New Zealanders, whatever their challenges, receive the support they need, and that their carers receive the recognition they deserve,” says Ms Marcroft.


