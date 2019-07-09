Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Vehicle tax will penalise Kiwi motorists

Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 1:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

9 July 2019

Vehicle tax will penalise Kiwi motorists

The Government’s plan to make some vehicles up to $3000 more expensive by taxing their emissions will unfairly penalise people struggling with the cost of living, National’s Associate Transport spokesperson Brett Hudson says.

“Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter has some big questions to answer about how much this scheme will impact farmers and tradies who don’t necessarily have the ability to shift into lower emission vehicles, given suitable options for their lifestyle just don’t exist.

“Popular new imported cars will see a significant price hike. The Toyota LandCruiser will be $3000 more expensive, the Mitsubishi Triton will jump by $2500, the Ford Ranger will be $2750 more and the Toyota Hilux will increase by $2000.

“Hiking the cost of certain vehicles will also impose more costs on some families who still can’t afford to switch to an electric vehicle. The widely-driven Mazda CX-5 will jump by $1500 while the Hyundai Tucson will be an extra $2000.

“This consequence of this could be some people hanging onto older, less safe vehicles for longer than they should.

“National supports greening the country’s vehicle fleet. The previous Government started the country off on this path by setting an ambitious target of having 64,000 new electric vehicles registered in New Zealand by 2021 and introducing incentives to buy electric.

“We were also planning to lead by example through transitioning the Government fleet to electric vehicles. Our policies saw the number of EVs on our roads increase from 1406 in May 2016 to 14,867 in June 2019.



“Vehicle emissions are one of the biggest contributors outside of agriculture, so we need to work on reducing them. But doing so shouldn’t come at the expense of New Zealanders’ wellbeing by increasing the cost of living further.

“Moving to electric vehicles can be done through more positive initiatives rather than telling car owners what they can’t drive and slapping them with new taxes, which is all this Government knows how to do.

“The Government should incentivise rather than penalise Kiwi motorists.”


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand First’s Balancing Act

At this point, New Zealand First needs to more than double its current poll numbers to survive beyond Election Day, 2020… but that’s what Winston Peters is so very good at doing, once an election campaign begins in earnest...

It's not as if it has been bashful about its role to date, either. More>>

 
 

Fair Pay Agreements: NZ Initiative Comes Out Swinging Against Labour Reforms

Industries with large workforces will be most at risk of being hijacked by small numbers of workers seeking nationally binding, collectively bargained employment arrangements whether or not the majority wants them, the business-backed think tank, the New Zealand Initiative, says. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies

While a TV production on this scale will certainly qualify for the rebates available in this country, New Zealand seems to have attracted the Lord of the Ring TV series for reasons additional to the film subsidies, given that these are now not particularly generous, by global standards... More>>

ALSO:


Health: The Salvation Army Opens Free Medical Clinic

The Salvation Army is running a temporary medical consultation service from one of its busiest centres this month to make healthcare more accessible to people living in poverty. More>>

LGNZ Meeting: Local Government Has Some Requests

This year’s remits covered issues as varied as climate change, to fireworks, tourist accommodation, building defects, campgrounds, alcohol, road safety and the beauty industry. More>>

ALSO:

High Needs Support Changes: Family Carers To Be Paid

Parents and partners of disabled people with high or very high support needs will be paid for caring for their family members, as the Government acts to restore fairness and dignity. More>>

ALSO:

Gun Ban: Details Of Buyback Scheme Revealed

Police have revealed details of how the gun buyback process will work at a public demonstration today. More>>

ALSO:

Productivity Commission: Local Government Needs Help On Tourism, Climate Impacts

The New Zealand Productivity Commission today released its draft report on local government funding and financing arrangements. It is the most substantial look at these issues since the 2007 Shand report. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 