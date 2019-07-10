Judge Becroft reappointed as Children’s Commissioner

Hon Carmel Sepuloni

Minister of Social Development

10 July 2019

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT

The Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft has had his appointment extended until 30 June 2021, Minister of Social Development Carmel Sepuloni said.

“Judge Becroft has been doing an exemplary job as an advocate for the wellbeing of children and young people since 2016,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

“I am pleased that he has agreed to stay on as Children’s Commissioner.

“The Government wants New Zealand to be the best place in the world to be a child. It’s what New Zealanders expect in a country like ours.

“This means the interests and wellbeing of children must be at the centre of how we deliver care for children in Oranga Tamariki care.

“The reappointment of Judge Becroft ensures consistent leadership during a period when independent oversight of the Oranga Tamariki system is being strengthened.

The Children’s Commissioner’s Office will continue to advocate for children and monitor Oranga Tamariki under the existing system while a new independent children’s monitor is established by the Ministry of Social Development.

Once the monitoring function is running well, the intention is for it to be transferred to the Office of the Children’s Commissioner.

“The scope of the Children Commissioner’s role will also be extended to monitor young people under the Oranga Tamariki Act, up to the age of 25.

“The Government is clear that the new oversight arrangements for Oranga Tamariki need to recognise and respond to the needs of Māori children and their whanau – and this is reflected as a key priority for Oranga Tamariki within new legislation that came in force on 1 July.

“The government is grateful that Judge Becroft will continue in the Children’s Commissioner role and we look forward to working together with him and his office,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

