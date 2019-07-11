Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Improved acute dialysis and cardiac facilities at Middlemore

Thursday, 11 July 2019, 10:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Health Minister Dr David Clark says new and improved acute dialysis and cardiac service facilities at Middlemore Hospital will make a real difference to the lives of more than 100 seriously unwell people every week.

The Government has approved Counties Manukau DHB’s self-funded $14.6 million high dependency dialysis unit and cardiac catheter laboratory services expansion.

“I’m very pleased to have approved this Counties Manukau project,” says Dr Clark.

“The DHB has high health needs, particularly amongst Māori and Pacific communities, and we know this investment will make a big difference to both patients and staff.

“Last year, Counties Manukau DHB’s high dependency dialysis service, which currently has 20 beds, treated up to 92 patients a week. This upgrade and expansion will deliver an extra six beds, which means an additional 24 patients can be treated each week.

“The investment also means a second cardiac catheter laboratory (cath lab) will be built, providing more specialised procedures for people with acute and long term cardiac conditions.

“Tragically, coronary heart disease is the leading cause of death in the Northern region and over 1,500 patients were treated in the DHB’s cath lab in the last year. Having a second procedure room will enable the DHB to carry out more lifesaving procedures more swiftly, also reducing the need for further care in the future.

“Modern, fit for purpose health facilities play a key role in ensuring New Zealanders get the care they need to improve their health and wellbeing,” says Dr Clark.



“The Government is committed to improving the standards of our hospitals and health facilities, and we’re investing $1.7 billion in this year’s Wellbeing Budget for DHB capital projects.”

A two-storey extension will be constructed next to the DHB’s Scott Building for the expansion and refurbishment of the dialysis and cardiac catheter laboratory services.

The project has been planned around the current Scott Building recladding work which will be completed before this design work is finished. Construction is expected to begin in 2021 and is due to be completed by 2023.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Meng Foon: Retiring Gisborne Mayor To Be Race Relations Commissioner

Mr Foon will take up his new appointment on 26 August 2019 and will be responsible for leading the work of the Human Rights Commission in promoting positive race relations.

“I would like to congratulate Meng on his appointment,” said Andrew Little.

“He has an outstanding record as a relationship builder and walks comfortably in the pākehā world, the Māori world, the Chinese community and other communities making up New Zealand." More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

NCEA: Students Granted Qualifications After Fees Scrapped

Almost 150,000 current and former students with unpaid NCEA fees have today been formally awarded their NCEA credits or qualifications. More>>

Medical Cannabis: Consultation On Regulations

More widespread access to medicinal cannabis products is a step closer today with the release of proposals for regulations says Minister of Health Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

Surrendered Under Protection Order, Lost: Nine Firearms Held By Police Disappear

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found multiple failings in respect of the disappearance of nine firearms which were held by Police in Auckland from 28 January 2017. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand First’s Balancing Act

At this point, New Zealand First needs to more than double its current poll numbers to survive beyond Election Day, 2020… but that’s what Winston Peters is so very good at doing, once an election campaign begins in earnest... More>>

RNZ: Asbestos Court Victory Over ACC After Lung Cancer Death

The family of a woman who died of cancer caused by inhaling asbestos says their victory over ACC in the High Court is bittersweet. More>>

ALSO:

Fair Pay Agreements: NZ Initiative Comes Out Swinging Against Labour Reforms

Industries with large workforces will be most at risk of being hijacked by small numbers of workers seeking nationally binding, collectively bargained employment arrangements whether or not the majority wants them, the business-backed think tank, the New Zealand Initiative, says. More>>

ALSO:

Overnight Wait For Advocacy: Long Queues Outside MSD ‘Shocking’ - Minister

There is no need for beneficiaries to queue at 2am outside a social welfare office in the rain to get help from advocates for hardship grants and it's wrong for people to feel they need to, says Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies

While a TV production on this scale will certainly qualify for the rebates available in this country, New Zealand seems to have attracted the Lord of the Ring TV series for reasons additional to the film subsidies, given that these are now not particularly generous, by global standards... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 