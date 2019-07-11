Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Building Code compliance standards funded for free download

Thursday, 11 July 2019, 12:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Jenny Salesa

Minister for Building and Construction

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO
MEDIA STATEMENT


11 July 2019


Over 120 standards used for Building Code compliance funded for free download


The Government has today announced over 120 standards used for Building Code compliance are now available to be accessed and downloaded for free, says Building and Construction Minister Jenny Salesa.

The announcement was made at Housing New Zealand’s Eveleyn Couzins development in Christchurch, which was attended by industry representatives and members of the community.

“I have listened to the building and construction sector, and professional groups who access these standards regularly, and to New Zealand’s homeowners. They want to do the right thing but say financial barriers make it hard – today I am making building compliance easier for all New Zealanders,” said Jenny Salesa.

“In December 2017, five important building Standards and a handbook were funded, and over 15,000 downloads have been made in the last 18 months. Sponsoring another 120 Standards puts New Zealand on the leader board as one of the few countries in the world offering free access to building standards.

“These building Standards are ones which directly help demonstrate compliance with the New Zealand Building Code. They ensure our buildings and homes are safe and well-constructed.



“They will help building professionals and homeowners with methods for designing and constructing timber framing in buildings and selecting appropriately treated timber used in building work. They will also help engineers with earthquake loads on buildings.

“Step by step we are dismantling road blocks in the building sector. The success of the pilot will now snowball as we fund these standards that directly help demonstrate compliance with the Building Code free for download.

“There is a cost to providing access to standards. The Government wants to help people ‘do the right thing’ and comply more easily with the Building Code. I am delighted we have come up with a solution that acknowledges this cost of access, and removes this barrier for users,” said Jenny Salesa.

The available standards can be accessed through the Standards New Zealand website: www.standards.govt.nz/sponsored-standards/building-standards/ and indirectly through www.codehub.building.govt.nz and www.building.govt.nz

Notes to Editors

MBIE is using funds from the Building Levy to fund the free-to-download of the Building Standards.

The levy is collected when people apply for building consent, and is usually spent on sector administration, regulation, and enforcement of the Building Act.

Some of the standards that help demonstrate compliance with the New Zealand Building Code are:

o NZS 3604:2011 Timber-framed buildings. This is New Zealand’s most sought after standard, which is key for building professionals and homeowners. When read together with Acceptable Solution B1/AS1, it describes Code-compliant methods for designing and constructing timber framing in buildings.
o NZS 3602:2003 Timber and wood-based products for use in building and NZS 3640:2003 Chemical preservation of round and sawn timber are used to select appropriately treated timber used in building work.
o Another highly relevant standard for engineers, given recent events, is NZS 1170 Part 5:2004 Structural design actions - Part 5: Earthquake actions, which covers earthquake loads on buildings.

The pilot ‘free’ standards and a handbook made available in December 2017 were:

• Design for access and mobility: Buildings and associated facilities (NZS 4121:2001) - provides solutions for making buildings and facilities accessible to and usable by people with disabilities.
• Housing, alterations and small buildings contract (NZS 3902:2004) - a plain English standard building contract.
• Thermal insulation - housing and small buildings (NZS 4218:2009) - helps establish the levels of thermal insulation for houses and small buildings.
• Interconnected smoke alarms for houses (NZS 4514:2009) - provides information about the placement and audibility of smoke alarms.
• Safety barriers and fences around swimming pools, spas and hot tubs (NZS 8500:2006) - describes barriers for residential pools including ways to assess their strength.
• Handbook on Timber-framed buildings (selected extracts from NZS 3604:2011) - figures and tables to help design and construct timber-framed buildings up to three storeys high.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves (so that the banking system could survive a crisis in future without a taxpayer bailout and without raiding the deposit accounts of its own customers) then – as surely as night follows day – you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

 

Meng Foon: Retiring Gisborne Mayor To Be Race Relations Commissioner

Andrew Little: “He has an outstanding record as a relationship builder and walks comfortably in the pākehā world, the Māori world, the Chinese community and other communities making up New Zealand." More>>

ALSO:

NCEA: Students Granted Qualifications After Fees Scrapped

Almost 150,000 current and former students with unpaid NCEA fees have today been formally awarded their NCEA credits or qualifications. More>>

Medical Cannabis: Consultation On Regulations

More widespread access to medicinal cannabis products is a step closer today with the release of proposals for regulations says Minister of Health Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

Surrendered Under Protection Order, Lost: Nine Firearms Held By Police Disappear

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found multiple failings in respect of the disappearance of nine firearms which were held by Police in Auckland from 28 January 2017. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand First’s Balancing Act

At this point, New Zealand First needs to more than double its current poll numbers to survive beyond Election Day, 2020… but that’s what Winston Peters is so very good at doing, once an election campaign begins in earnest... More>>

RNZ: Asbestos Court Victory Over ACC After Lung Cancer Death

The family of a woman who died of cancer caused by inhaling asbestos says their victory over ACC in the High Court is bittersweet. More>>

ALSO:

Fair Pay Agreements: NZ Initiative Comes Out Swinging Against Labour Reforms

Industries with large workforces will be most at risk of being hijacked by small numbers of workers seeking nationally binding, collectively bargained employment arrangements whether or not the majority wants them, the business-backed think tank, the New Zealand Initiative, says. More>>

ALSO:

Overnight Wait For Advocacy: Long Queues Outside MSD ‘Shocking’ - Minister

There is no need for beneficiaries to queue at 2am outside a social welfare office in the rain to get help from advocates for hardship grants and it's wrong for people to feel they need to, says Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 